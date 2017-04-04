

The match between India and Belarus in progress in West Vancouver. PTI



Riding on forward Vandana Katariya’s stunning field goal, the Indian women’s hockey team beat Belarus 1-0 in their second Pool A match to enter the semifinals of the Women’s Hockey World League Round 2. On Sunday, both the teams began strongly. In the first quarter, both teams earned one penalty corner each but failed to covert. India earned their second penalty corner in the 21st minute but again failed to capitalise on the opportunity. In the 22nd minute, India’s goalkeeper Savita Punia saved a hard-struck penalty corner to deny Belarus the lead.





India, however, went into half-time with a 1-0 lead after Vandana’s sensational field goal in the 26th minute. This was her second goal of the tournament.



While the Indian defenders stood firm to hold the lead, the forwards, too, looked good as they made brave forays into Belarus’ striking circle in the last two quarters. India earned as many as three penalty corners in the third quarter but couldn’t convert. Belarus, on the other hand, came close to scoring in the 58th minute when they won a penalty corner but Savita made a diving save to help India win the match.



India had defeated Uruguay 4-2 in a thrilling shootout in their opening match on Saturday. The semifinal game is slated to be held on April 8.



