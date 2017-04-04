India top table, enter semi-finals of Women’s Hockey World League Round 2





Vandana Katariya scored in the 26th minute. Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena



Vandana Katariya scored the winner as the Indian women’s team beat Belarus 1-0 in their second pool A encounter at the Women’s Hockey World League Round 2.





India had earlier defeated Uruguay 4-2 in a thrilling shootout in their opening match.



It was Katariya, who scored a stunning backhanded field goal in the 26th minute to help India win and top the table in Pool A giving them an entry in to the semi-finals.



Both teams began on a strong note and were equally poised in the first quarter as they traded a penalty corner each but neither teams were successful in converting them and entered the second quarter in a stalemate.



While India were quick to earn their second PC in the 21st minute, the opportunity could not be capitalised. Soon after, in the 22nd minute, India’s goalkeeper Savita was brilliant in her efforts when she saved a hard-struck penalty corner to deny Belarus an early lead.



India, however, went into halftime with a 1-0 lead after Katariya’s sensational field goal. This was her second goal in the tournament so far.



While India continued to display good defensive skills to hold the lead, their attack was commendable too as they made brave forays into the striking circle in the following two quarters.



India earned as many as three penalty corners in the third quarter but couldn’t convert.



Belarus, on the other hand, came close to scoring in the 58th minute to equalise when they got a short corner. But Savita continued to impress with a diving save to help India maintain their slender lead till the end.



The Hindu