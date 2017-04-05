Scotland U16 and U18 squads announcement
Over the Easter weekend of 2017, from 14 - 16 April, the Dutch Field Hockey club HDM in The Hague will have its 21st edition of the International Youth Field Hockey Easter Tournament for Boys and Girls U17/U19. Scotland U16 Girls will be competing and have announced their squad for the tournament.
Nea Craig – Loretto – CALA EHC
Lucy Bliss – St Columba’s – Kelburne HC
Kirstin Cannon – Glasgow Academy – Western Wildcats
Emma Forrest – Glasgow Academy – Western Wildcats
Michaela McCarthy – Kilgraston – Grove Menzieshill
Isla McRobbie – High School of Dundee – Grove Menzieshill
Charlotte Simmers – Glasgow High School - GHK
Katie Swanson – Balerno High School - Inverleith
Tori Williamson – George Watson’s College – Watsonians HC
Sophie Atherton – Mary Erskine School – Erskine Stewart’s Melville
Nina Constable – Mary Erskine School – Grange HC
Grace Drummond – Mary Erskine Stewart’s Melville – Inverleith
Izzy Lamotte – Loretto – CALA EHC
Ellie Mackenzie – Mary Erskine School – Grange HC
Amber Murray – St George’s School for Girls - Watsonians
Ellie Rutherford – Currie High School – CALA EHC
Eilidh Seedhouse – Robert Gordon’s College – Granite City Wanderers
Holly Shepherd – GALA Academy – Fjordhus Borders Reivers
Scotland will also have all four youth squads travelling down to Cardiff on Friday 14th April to Sunday 16th April to play matches. Both U16s teams will play Wales and the U18s teams will play Wales and Switzerland.
On Friday 14th April Scotland U16 girls’ will play Wales at 18:30, and Scotland U16 boys’ will also play Wales at 20:00.
On Saturday 15th April Scotland U18 girls’ will play Switzerland at 11:00 and Scotland U18 boys’ will also play Switzerland at 09:00. Scotland U16 girls’ will play their second encounter against Wales at 13:00, before the U16 boys’ play the Welsh at 15:00. Scotland U18 girls’ will then play Wales at 19:00 and the U18 boys’ will meet the Welsh at 17:00.
On Sunday 16th April Scotland U18 boys’ and girls’ will both play Switzerland at 08:30 before both U16 girls’ play Wales at 10:15, and the U16 boys’ play Wales at 11:45.
U18 girls’ squad
Lexi Sabatelli – Glasgow School of Sport – Clydesdale Western
Mairi Fletcher – Hutchesons’ Grammar – Clydesdale Western
Rachel Bain – Glasgow School of Sport - Kelburne
Emma McDiarmid – Glasgow Schools of Sport – Western Wildcats
Kathryn Meenan – St Columba’s - Kelburne
Imogen Davies – St Columba’s - Kelburne
Millie Skidmore – Robert Gordon’s College – Granite City Wanderers
Rhona Gowans – Galashiels Academy – Fjordhus Reivers
Emily Cross – Mary Erskine School – Watsonians
Lorna Crawford – Loretto - CALA
Izzy Kyle – Kelso High – Fjordhus Reivers
Georgia Smith – Dollar – Grove Menzieshill
Hanna Mckie – Mary Erskine School – Grove Menzieshill
Ellie Wilson – George Watson’s - Watsonians
Katie Stott –Kilgraston – Grove Menzieshill
Katie MacCallum – George Watson’s College – Watsonians
Emily Dark – Kilgraston – Dundee Wanderers
Tara Aitchison – Kelso High – Fjordhus Reivers
Iona Colquhoun – Cults Academy – Bon Accord
Aspen Cumming – King’s School Rochester - Holcombe
U16 Girls’ squad
Jessica Buchanan – Hutchesons Grammar – Clydesdale Western HC
Rachel Strachan – High School of Glasgow – Grove Menzieshill
Anna Hoolaghan – St Aloyisius – Clydesdale Western HC
Annabel Ballantyne – Glasgow Academy – Clydesdale Western HC
Bronwyn Shields – Glasgow School of Sport – Clydesdale Western HC
Cailin Hart – George Watson’s College – Watsonians
Corrie Hay – High School of Dundee – Grove Menzieshill
Ellie Stott – Kilgraston – Grove Menzieshill
Emily Simmers – George Watson’s College – Watsonians
Eve Pearson – Dollar Academy – Watsonians HC
Georgia Crooks – High School of Glasgow - GHK
Innes Wilson – George Watson’s College – CALA EHC
Jessie Cuthbertson – St Columba’s – Kelburne HC
Lucy Williamson – Glasgow High School - GHK
Olivia Bell – Mary Erskine School – CALA EHC
Ruth Blaikie – Perth High – Dundee Wanderers
Susannah Godfrey-Faussett – Glenalmond – Grove Menzieshill
Tia Mansbridge – Hutcheson’s Grammar – Clydesdale Western HC
U16 Boys' squad
Matthew Taylor – Edinburgh Academy – Inverleith
Seth Van-Rensburg – Loretto
Alex Riddell – Knox Academy - Grange
Ralph Weissen – Fettes College - Grange
Andrew MacAllister (VC) – Glasgow School of Sport – Western
Robbie Croll – Stewart’s Melville College - Grange
Scott Menzies – Glasgow School of Sport – Western Wildcats
Sam Hill – Robert Gordon’s College – Gordonians
Ritchie McCluskey – Dean Community High School - Grange
Fraser Moran – Glasgow School of Sport – Western Wildcats
John Stephen (C) – Glenalmond – Perthshire
Jonathan Hawley – Loretto - Grange
Andrew Lochrin (VC) – St Andrew’s & St Brides HS – Uddingston
Fraser Heigh (VC) – George Watson’s College – Watsonians
Finlay Halliday – St Columba’s HS – Kelburne
Struan Walker – Hutcheson’s Grammar – Clydesdale
Jamie Golden – Dundee HS – Grove Menzieshill
Euan Menzies – Jordanhill HS – Hillhead
Jake Inglis – Edinburgh Academy - Inverleith
Daniel Pearson – Dollar Academy – Dunfermline Carnegie
U18 Boys’ squad
Duncan Gladwin
Jack Jamieson
Euan Lindsay
Andrew McConnell
Chris Moon
Bradley Park
Lewis Pyke
James Stuart
Matthew White
Cameron Golden
Owen Jenkins Garcia
Patrick Longmate
Callum Miller
Robert Nimmo
Ben Pearson
Ali Richmond
Sam Weissen
Kyle Wright
Scottish Hockey Union media release