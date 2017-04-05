Over the Easter weekend of 2017, from 14 - 16 April, the Dutch Field Hockey club HDM in The Hague will have its 21st edition of the Internati­o­nal Youth Field Hockey Easter Tournament for Boys and Girls U17/U19. Scotland U16 Girls will be competing and have announced their squad for the tournament.





Nea Craig – Loretto – CALA EHC

Lucy Bliss – St Columba’s – Kelburne HC

Kirstin Cannon – Glasgow Academy – Western Wildcats

Emma Forrest – Glasgow Academy – Western Wildcats

Michaela McCarthy – Kilgraston – Grove Menzieshill

Isla McRobbie – High School of Dundee – Grove Menzieshill

Charlotte Simmers – Glasgow High School - GHK

Katie Swanson – Balerno High School - Inverleith

Tori Williamson – George Watson’s College – Watsonians HC

Sophie Atherton – Mary Erskine School – Erskine Stewart’s Melville

Nina Constable – Mary Erskine School – Grange HC

Grace Drummond – Mary Erskine Stewart’s Melville – Inverleith

Izzy Lamotte – Loretto – CALA EHC

Ellie Mackenzie – Mary Erskine School – Grange HC

Amber Murray – St George’s School for Girls - Watsonians

Ellie Rutherford – Currie High School – CALA EHC

Eilidh Seedhouse – Robert Gordon’s College – Granite City Wanderers

Holly Shepherd – GALA Academy – Fjordhus Borders Reivers



Scotland will also have all four youth squads travelling down to Cardiff on Friday 14th April to Sunday 16th April to play matches. Both U16s teams will play Wales and the U18s teams will play Wales and Switzerland.



On Friday 14th April Scotland U16 girls’ will play Wales at 18:30, and Scotland U16 boys’ will also play Wales at 20:00.



On Saturday 15th April Scotland U18 girls’ will play Switzerland at 11:00 and Scotland U18 boys’ will also play Switzerland at 09:00. Scotland U16 girls’ will play their second encounter against Wales at 13:00, before the U16 boys’ play the Welsh at 15:00. Scotland U18 girls’ will then play Wales at 19:00 and the U18 boys’ will meet the Welsh at 17:00.



On Sunday 16th April Scotland U18 boys’ and girls’ will both play Switzerland at 08:30 before both U16 girls’ play Wales at 10:15, and the U16 boys’ play Wales at 11:45.



U18 girls’ squad



Lexi Sabatelli – Glasgow School of Sport – Clydesdale Western

Mairi Fletcher – Hutchesons’ Grammar – Clydesdale Western

Rachel Bain – Glasgow School of Sport - Kelburne

Emma McDiarmid – Glasgow Schools of Sport – Western Wildcats

Kathryn Meenan – St Columba’s - Kelburne

Imogen Davies – St Columba’s - Kelburne

Millie Skidmore – Robert Gordon’s College – Granite City Wanderers

Rhona Gowans – Galashiels Academy – Fjordhus Reivers

Emily Cross – Mary Erskine School – Watsonians

Lorna Crawford – Loretto - CALA

Izzy Kyle – Kelso High – Fjordhus Reivers

Georgia Smith – Dollar – Grove Menzieshill

Hanna Mckie – Mary Erskine School – Grove Menzieshill

Ellie Wilson – George Watson’s - Watsonians

Katie Stott –Kilgraston – Grove Menzieshill

Katie MacCallum – George Watson’s College – Watsonians

Emily Dark – Kilgraston – Dundee Wanderers

Tara Aitchison – Kelso High – Fjordhus Reivers

Iona Colquhoun – Cults Academy – Bon Accord

Aspen Cumming – King’s School Rochester - Holcombe



U16 Girls’ squad



Jessica Buchanan – Hutchesons Grammar – Clydesdale Western HC

Rachel Strachan – High School of Glasgow – Grove Menzieshill

Anna Hoolaghan – St Aloyisius – Clydesdale Western HC

Annabel Ballantyne – Glasgow Academy – Clydesdale Western HC

Bronwyn Shields – Glasgow School of Sport – Clydesdale Western HC

Cailin Hart – George Watson’s College – Watsonians

Corrie Hay – High School of Dundee – Grove Menzieshill

Ellie Stott – Kilgraston – Grove Menzieshill

Emily Simmers – George Watson’s College – Watsonians

Eve Pearson – Dollar Academy – Watsonians HC

Georgia Crooks – High School of Glasgow - GHK

Innes Wilson – George Watson’s College – CALA EHC

Jessie Cuthbertson – St Columba’s – Kelburne HC

Lucy Williamson – Glasgow High School - GHK

Olivia Bell – Mary Erskine School – CALA EHC

Ruth Blaikie – Perth High – Dundee Wanderers

Susannah Godfrey-Faussett – Glenalmond – Grove Menzieshill

Tia Mansbridge – Hutcheson’s Grammar – Clydesdale Western HC



U16 Boys' squad



Matthew Taylor – Edinburgh Academy – Inverleith

Seth Van-Rensburg – Loretto

Alex Riddell – Knox Academy - Grange

Ralph Weissen – Fettes College - Grange

Andrew MacAllister (VC) – Glasgow School of Sport – Western

Robbie Croll – Stewart’s Melville College - Grange

Scott Menzies – Glasgow School of Sport – Western Wildcats

Sam Hill – Robert Gordon’s College – Gordonians

Ritchie McCluskey – Dean Community High School - Grange

Fraser Moran – Glasgow School of Sport – Western Wildcats

John Stephen (C) – Glenalmond – Perthshire

Jonathan Hawley – Loretto - Grange

Andrew Lochrin (VC) – St Andrew’s & St Brides HS – Uddingston

Fraser Heigh (VC) – George Watson’s College – Watsonians

Finlay Halliday – St Columba’s HS – Kelburne

Struan Walker – Hutcheson’s Grammar – Clydesdale

Jamie Golden – Dundee HS – Grove Menzieshill

Euan Menzies – Jordanhill HS – Hillhead

Jake Inglis – Edinburgh Academy - Inverleith

Daniel Pearson – Dollar Academy – Dunfermline Carnegie



U18 Boys’ squad



Duncan Gladwin

Jack Jamieson

Euan Lindsay

Andrew McConnell

Chris Moon

Bradley Park

Lewis Pyke

James Stuart

Matthew White

Cameron Golden

Owen Jenkins Garcia

Patrick Longmate

Callum Miller

Robert Nimmo

Ben Pearson

Ali Richmond

Sam Weissen

Kyle Wright



Scottish Hockey Union media release