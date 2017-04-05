BHOPAL: Malaysia on Tuesday trounced China 14-0 in the inaugural match of the 5th Asian School Hockey Championship.





Malaysia scored the first two goals within four minutes after start of play. Malaysia scored another four goals in the 14th, 27th, 28th and 33rd minute to take a 6-0 lead till the half time.



After the break, Malaysia netted 8 more goals to register a whooping 14-0 win. Abu Kamal was adjudged the man of the match for scoring four goals.



The Times of India