

Henry Weir of Wimbledon



The Wimbledon players will be throwing everything into their preparations ahead of the dual challenge of taking on the best of Europe’s clubs in the EHL KO16 and then holding off all challengers to lift the title of top club in England at the League Finals weekend.





For Great Britain and Wimbledon star Henry Weir, the team from south London will be taking a very new mentality into their game.



We will be going into the end of the season with a lot more expectation on our shoulders. We went in [to EHL KO16] last year as the underdog, we didn’t even go as league winners. This year we are winners in the league and we have that extra experience of playing in Europe. We will be putting a lot of pressure on ourselves to do well. The last two years we played with an underdog mentality but now we have to play with confidence.



‘We are still a bit of an unknown to the European clubs so that does gives us an advantage, and on our day, we have a good enough team that we can beat anyone in Europe,” adds Weir, although he also concedes, “Are we going to be the best team at that tournament, probably not.”



The strength in the Wimbledon side lies in two key areas, says Weir. On the one hand, it is the depth of ability that runs through the squad. While Weir and his fellow international players were off on international duty in South Africa, the team played Reading and East Grinstead, winning both matches.



The results didn’t surprise the defender: “We have game winners throughout the squad. We have full-time athletes like myself and we provide the core of the squad but the strength of Wimbledon is throughout the squad. We have game winners all over the pitch so, even if we are playing badly, we can still win games.”



The second key to success, says Weir, is the man-management of the large squad of players. “Unlike many other clubs in the Men’s Hockey League, we would never pressure anyone to take time off work for hockey. I think one of the reasons that we have been successful is that at Wimbledon, unlike a lot of other clubs – especially London clubs – the coaches, Ben Hawes and Ben Marsden, understand that people have other lives and responsibilities. Many coaches at other clubs will says ‘you have to be here’ [for training], and they demand that 100 per cent commitment. We have a good enough team to make it to play-offs and then, when we make it, we step it up a notch and say ‘look, we need to really work hard now.”



Wimbledon’s preparations for their two challenges took a bit of a hit as they cancelled a couple of pre-League Finals fixtures, so tournament preparation is limited to squad training and a friendly against fellow League Final hopefuls Hampstead and Westminster. This again indicates the Wimbledon management’s approach to accommodating the needs of the players. The team was due to play Durham University at Lee Valley but the coaches decided that asking players to travel across London after a full day’s work was too much of an ask.



With the EHL KO16 just under two weeks away and the League Finals, a fortnight later, Weir and his colleagues will need to repay their coaches’ conciliatory approach. The GB star admits the team has not been in the best run of form of late, but is sure they will hit the next few weeks with all cylinders firing. “We are very excited about playing in the KO16 and if we take our A-game to Europe, we will do well.”



And for the League Finals? “We are the team to beat and that has to be our new mentality. We know we can beat all the other three teams, but strangely, the team I am most worried about is Hampstead and Westminster [Wimbledon’s opponents] – they play differently to any other team in the league and they can do the unexpected. But, I think we will win, when we fire on all cylinders, we are unstoppable.”



England Hockey Board Media release