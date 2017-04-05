



WKS Grunwald Poznan won games against HC Minsk and Vinnitsa and lost one against Stroitiel Brest en route to winning the Podillia Cup in Ukraine.





The competition formed a key part of their preparations with 10 days to go to their date with Real Club de Polo in Eindhoven in the EHL KO16.



They won the tournament overall and also picked up a couple of individual prizes with Tomasz Dutkiewicz the MVP while the top scorer was Artur Mikula.



Speaking about the touanment, Waldemar Serowski said: “Being in Ukraine, we took part in perfectly organized tournament, played on a perfect pitch in a beautiful town with interesting history and full of friendly and very nice people” before inviting Vinnitsa back to Poznan for a return tournament.



Euro Hockey League media release