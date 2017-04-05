Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Grunwald Poznan win Podillia Cup in Ukraine

Published on Wednesday, 05 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 48
View Comments



WKS Grunwald Poznan won games against HC Minsk and Vinnitsa and lost one against Stroitiel Brest en route to winning the Podillia Cup in Ukraine.



The competition formed a key part of their preparations with 10 days to go to their date with Real Club de Polo in Eindhoven in the EHL KO16.

They won the tournament overall and also picked up a couple of individual prizes with Tomasz Dutkiewicz the MVP while the top scorer was Artur Mikula.

Speaking about the touanment, Waldemar Serowski said: “Being in Ukraine, we took part in perfectly organized tournament, played on a perfect pitch in a beautiful town with interesting history and full of friendly and very nice people” before inviting Vinnitsa back to Poznan for a return tournament.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.