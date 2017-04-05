by S. Ramaguru







KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will play the men’s World Hockey League Semi-Final in England.





Coach Stephen van Huizen’s side will join three other Second Round qualifiers – Canada, China and Scotland – in the 10-team tournament at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London from June 15-25.



Malaysia also have automatic qualifiers – Olympic winners Argentina, European champions Holland, Pakistan, South Korea, Asian champions India and hosts England – for company.



The second Semi-Final will be held at the Wits Hockey Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, from July 8-23.



Qualifiers Ireland, Japan, France and Egypt with be joined by World Cup champions Australia, Olympic silver medallists Belgium, Germany, New Zealand, Spain and hosts South Africa.



Only the top eight teams from each of the Semi-Final qualify for the 2018 World Cup Finals in Bhubaneswar, India.



The International Hockey Federation (FIH), however, have yet to finalise the teams for the women’s World League Semi-Final in Brussels, Belgium, from June 21-July 2 and Johannesburg from July 8-23.



Malaysia are one of the qualifiers after finishing runners-up in the Second Round in Kuala Lumpur in January.



The Star of Malaysia