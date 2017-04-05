Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockeyroos defeat USA 3 - 1

Published on Wednesday, 05 April 2017
Holly MacNeil



The Hockeyroos have found their form at the Hawkes Bay Cup in Hastings, New Zealand, with a 3 – 1 defeat of the USA today.



The goals began early with Jane Claxton scoring a field goal in the seventh minute of play to give the Hockeyroos an early lead which they held on to for the first half of the game.

In the final minutes of the third quarter, the USA scored the equaliser after being awarded a penalty corner opportunity which Kathleen Sharkey converted for the team.

The Hockeyroos came back fighting in the final quarter, with Emily Smith reclaiming the lead with a field goal, before Ashlea Fey secured victory for Australia with a penalty corner conversion.

Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “It was a very pleasing win today, we were dominant for most of the game and it was nice to get a few goals which we haven’t been able to do so far in the competition.

“We were able to implement what we have been talking about in training into today’s game, and although we had a win today, we still have learnings which we can take away and use as an opportunity to develop our play.”

The Hockeyroos next play NZL on Thursday, April 6 at 3.30pm AEST / 1.30pm AWST. Keep up to date with the score by following @Hockeyroos on Twitter.

The Festival of Hockey will begin livestreaming on Thursday, April 6 via The Festival of Hockey Facebook page.

HOCKEYROOS 3 (1)
Jane Claxton 7 (FG)
Emily Smith 48 (FG)
Ashlea Fey 50 (PC)

USA 1 (0)
Kathleen Sharkey 43 (PC) 

Hockeyroos Match Schedule
Thursday 6 April: AUS v NZL 5.30pm NZST / 3.30pm AEST / 1.30pm AWST
Saturday 8 April: AUS v JPN 3pm NZST / 1pm AEST / 11am AWST
Sunday 9: Finals

Hockeyroos team v USA
Athlete (Hometown, State)
Laura Barden (Kew, VIC) 25/5
Kristina Bates (Port Melbourne, VIC) 4/0
Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *plays for ACT 131/3
Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA) 115/11
Ashlea Fey (Sunshine Coast, QLD) 10/3
Georgia Nanscawen (Melbourne, VIC) 193/37
Gabi Nance (Kingscliff, NSW) *Plays for SA 52/3
Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW) 8/0
Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW) 167/66
Ashlee Wells (Morwell, VIC) 87/0
Mariah Williams (Parkes, NSW) 60/7

Used Substitute
Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW) 8/0
Kirstin Dwyer (Mackay, QLD) 124/2
Kate Hanna (Constitution Hill, NSW) 13/0
Jordyn Holzberger (Ipswich, QLD) 43/5
Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD) 10/2
Madi Ratcliffe (Warnambool, VIC) 7/2
Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD) 16/0

Hockey Australia media release

