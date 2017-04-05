By Shane Hurndell





A Japanese defender dives to keep the ball away from Black Sticks forward Amy Robinson. Photo / Duncan Brown



Give the Black Sticks today off completely . . . they deserve it!





This call to Vantage Black Sticks women's hockey team head coach Mark Hager will fall on deaf ears but his troops deserve a rest after beating previous leaders Japan 1-0 in atrocious weather conditions last night to take second place after four rounds in the Hawke's Bay Cup, which ends at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park on Sunday.



"You call it a rest day but we call it a recovery day," Black Sticks assistant coach Sean Dancer explained last night after his stint in charge of the troops.



"There won't be much time for sightseeing tomorrow. But the girls will have the opportunity to go and have a coffee," Dancer said.



"There will be a training sessions as well as some video analysis sessions . . . we're pretty focused on retaining the cup here in the Bay."



Dancer agreed the hosts did well to gain revenge for a 2-1 loss to Japan on Friday night but there is still plenty of room for improvement from a team which appeared to go into conservative mode after the scoring the only goal in the 20th minute. The Kiwis forced a penalty corner and Kirsten Pearce played the ball in for a shot by Brooke Neal.



Japan keeper and player-of-the-match Megumi Kageyama made the save but the ball rebounded to Pearce, who flicked it into the net.



"You always try and score a few more goals. We had a few more opportunities which we should have done better with," Dancer stressed.



"But to Japan's credit they stopped us. Games against them are always tight and we spoke about the need to win after dropping points to them last time. We had something to prove."



Dancer said the defending champions would be aiming to be more clinical against the Aussies tomorrow night, a clash which is expected to be repeated in Sunday's final.



"We're getting down to the attacking third all right but we're conceding too many possessions down there. We need to control that better."



Dancer pointed out experienced captain Stacey Michelsen, who was rested last night, is expected to return from injury tomorrow.



"Everybody else is injury free which is a good sign."



The first half turned out exactly how those who braved the elements expected. The Black Sticks pressed forward on attack while Japan fell back in defence and were quick to stifle any opportunities stand-in captain Olivia Merry, Amy Robinson and co created. The Japanese were also dangerous on the counter attack.



The second half was dominated by the Black Sticks. They pushed forward through the midfield and the strikers had plenty of scoring opportunities, including three penalty corners, but these weren't converted.



Japan got into their attacking D only once in the fourth quarter and were unlucky not to secure a draw, with three minutes remaining when a penalty corner attempt hit a goal post and rebounded away. Should Japan cause another upset like they did last year to book a final berth expect classy keeper Kageyama to be prominent.



"As a goal keeper I was reasonably happy with my game but I was disappointed with the loss," Kageyama said through an interpreter afterwards.



"We have to be more physical. We need to be more aggressive to get the points first."



She agreed her team could be considered unlucky not to have secured a draw. The 24-year-old former university student only has 10 caps to her name and made the team only after there were numerous retirements following the Rio Olympics.



Last night she proved she has a huge future in the code.



Hawkes Bay Today