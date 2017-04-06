

Rabobank (in white) and Shelter Children’s Home teams go head-to-head in a friendly hockey match at the Shelter Children’s Home last weekend. The match was played during the donation of the two goal posts and t-shirts by security firm SGA to the Shelter Children’s Home in Ngong. PHOTO | COURTESY | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenyan Regional security firm SGA has donated two new hockey goal posts and playing jerseys to the Shelter Children’s Home in Ngong, Kajiado County.





The charity event was organised by the Kenya Hockey Youth Development Programme which aims to develop talented youngsters to bring Kenya back into the top 10 hockey nations.



The programme enables needy children to learn to play hockey through tuition by experienced coaches.



The youngsters receive hockey sticks and balls and are also served a substantial meal after their practice sessions and matches.



Rabobank and Shelter Children’s Home team swung into immediate use of the goal posts in a friendly match between the two teams at the weekend with Shelter Children’s Home emerging winners and giving the home another reason to smile for the day.



