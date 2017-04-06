By Nabil Tahir





PHOTO: AFP



KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Senior has confirmed that the federation has succeeded in landing jobs for 38 players in two departments.





Last year, PHF had asked players who represented Pakistan at international level to get in touch so that they could find suitable jobs for them.



It took a year and a half but PHF has made good on its promise as more than three dozen hockey players are now on the books of ZTBL (18) and Fauji Foundation (20).



While talking to The Express Tribune, Shahbaz confirmed that the jobs provided to the players is part of the same plan which was announced last year and that they are not finished yet, with more hirings expected in future.



“When we announced the plan last year, many players contacted us and then we made a priority list according to their experience and number of international and domestic matches they have played,” he said. “Then we went to the departments who had earlier played an important role for the national game.



“The departments not only showed their willingness in reviving the sport but also agreed to provide jobs to the players.”



Shahbaz also talked about the national team’s recent tour of New Zealand and Australia, saying the team’s performance exceeded their expectations.



“The team was out of international hockey for months but still performed up to the mark,” he said. “Looking at the rankings, there was no comparison between this Pakistan team and Australia, yet the Greenshirts’ performance improved in each match.



“In New Zealand and against another tough opponent, the team’s performance was even more satisfactory.”



Shahbaz also stated that the team’s primary target should be to qualify for the World Cup, which is why the federation is also trying to organise a series against Ireland and England before their World Cup qualifiers.



The Express Tribune