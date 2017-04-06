



Pau Quemada says he is loving being part of the genesis of a team at Club Egara following his return to the club of his youth after a dozen years away.





The Spanish international has a long and storied history in the EHL, leading KHC Leuven to the FINAL4 in 2008/09, the first Belgian club to go that far while he has scored 18 goals in the competition between spells with Leuven and Real Club de Polo.



Now back with Egara, he says that the club is currently creating a new team with a very clear philosophy.



“We are building a team with home players and we can see that, week after week, the team is growing in all aspects and our position on the ranking proves it,” he told the EHL website.



Egara won the Spanish playoffs last season and are looking good to return to the last four once again but the regular season looks out of reach with three games to go with Polo leading by eight points.



“I’m happy with the team performance in general aspects but, as a player, I see we are building a team. There are few things that have to be better in order to compete at 100% in the EHL and the last phase of the Spanish season.



“We have seen that if we train and play hard, we can match any team in the Spanish league and we hope we can advance in the EHL.”



Being back at his home club, Quemada says that despite the time away, he has settled straight back into life at the Terrassa-based club.



“Being back with family and friends is always nice, especially when you add the weather it makes it even better! Of course the team have changed and the competition is different but I’m glad I made the choice to return.



“I’m playing with some of my friends from the childhood like Edu Arbós and Quico Cortès and, at the same time, playing against some of our other friends that we have grown up against which makes it fun too.



“The club itself has grown in members but the spirit stays the same. Last week I’ve played my first ‘derby’ at home after 12 years and I love playing this kind of game.”



Egara are playing in their sixth EHL campaign, reaching the FINAL4 in the inaugural season in 2007/08 and the KO8 twice. And Quemada is excited about the task ahead in Egara colours, attempting to create new memories in the competition.



“The EHL is the biggest competition you can play with your club team, bringing the opportunity to play against the best teams in Europe and have a great hockey experience.



“The TV, the atmosphere and the crowd makes it great for a hockey player. Let’s see how far we can go!”



They have a big task in front of them, meeting Germany’s Mannheimer who are aiming for their first KO8 place having lost their one previous KO16 game in 2010/11.



The two clubs met in a challenge match in February, playing out a 3-3 draw. It gave Quemada an idea of the battle they will face on April 15 (17.15).



“We know we will be facing a really strong team that has talented players and the best drag-flick specialist [Gonzalo Peillat] in the world. On paper, it seems a difficult task but, as in all sports, the game has to be played to know the result and we are ready to fight for it.”



Euro Hockey League media release