



Scotland men v Slovakia 1Scotland’s senior men’s hockey squad has exceeded all expectations and qualified for the World League semi-finals in London this June. Now the squad needs your support to take them further than they’ve ever gone before.





Qualifying for the World League semi-finals is a tremendous achievement for Scotland - this is the first time a Scotland team has ever qualified for the World League semi-finals, and the Scots now have the opportunity to play for a place in the Hockey World Cup.



Scotland began this incredible journey ranked 28 in the world and have now climbed to 23rd in the rankings – they have earned the chance to reach the Hockey World Cup.



The Blue Sticks qualified from World League 1 in Glasgow last year to compete against a challenging, and well-funded, field at World League 2 in Belfast. Against all the odds, the team progressed to the World League semi-finals with some exceptional performances.



The Scotland squad now needs your help to fund this next step of the journey.



In London Scotland will face the likes of England, the Netherlands, India, Pakistan, Korea, Canada, China, Malaysia, and Argentina. The squad, young and full of potential, requires financial support in order to go toe-to-toe with some of the best hockey teams in the world.



The Scotland men’s hockey team is full of aspiration – as well as the potential of reaching the Hockey World Cup they are aiming to compete at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, and have athletes on GB programmes with their sights set towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.



The team has done amazingly well this far, will you help them on the next step of the journey?



You can support the team by donating to the crowdfunding site HERE.



Alternatively you can call the Scottish Hockey office on 0141 550 5999 to make a donation.



Further details of fundraising campaigns for the team will be announced in the coming weeks. Thank you for your support - now is the time to #BackTheBlueSticks.



Scottish Hockey Union media release