



The Green Army will face Germany, world number 7, in two fixtures in Dusseldorfer Hockey Club next week. Graham Shaw’s charges are preparing for the World League Semi Finals which acts as a direct World Cup Qualifier and playing the current Olympic bronze medallists is a challenge the side are relishing. Germany will prove a tough opponent to break down with the imposing duo of Franzisca Hauke and their decorated captain Janne Muller-Wieland both in the squad, while FIH Rising Star of the Year nominee Nike Lorenz also features.





Shaw said “We will continue to rotate our squad and again look at many different options available to us. Germany, like GB, will provide a fantastic challenge and one we are very much looking forward to. We look forward to spending time together as a squad and continue our preparation for World League Semi Finals”.



The fixtures against Germany are the second set of matches for the Green Army amongst a list of mouth-watering ties in the run up to World League. Most recently Ireland faced the current Olympic champions and Shaw commented “We were very happy with the GB series in Bisham Abbey. We had a good opportunity to look at different players in different positions as we continue to develop our squad. We used 22 players and while we were disappointed we didn’t pick a win, the performances were very good at times”.



Fixtures:



Germany vs Ireland. 12/4/17 18:30 in Dusseldorfer Hockey Club (Local time)

Germany vs Ireland. 13/4/17 15:30 in Dusseldorfer Hockey Club (Local time)



Squad:



Emma Buckley- Cork Harlequins

Grace O Flanagan- Railway Union

Yvonne O Byrne – Cork Harlequins

Ali Meeke- Loreto

Shirley McCay- Ulster Elks

Roisin Upton- Cork Harlequins

Lena Tice-UCD

Rebecca Barry- Cork Harlequins

Hannah Matthews- Loreto

Zoe Wilson- Harvesthuder

Gillian Pinder- UCD

Katie Mullan- UCD

Nicci Daly- Muckross

Nicola Evans- Hermes/Monkstown

Deirdre Duke- UCD

Anna O Flanagan- Hermes/Monkstown

Emily Beatty- KHC Dragons

Ellen Curran- Hermes/Monkstown



Irish Hockey Association media release