But T&T hockey men are improving, says skipper



By Mark Pouchet





TAKING THEM ON: T&T's Jordan Reynos, centre right, attempts to drive through two Russian defenders while his teammate Akil Pierre, centre left, looks on, during their opening game in the FIH World League 2 tournament at Tacarigua on March 25. Russia won the match 3-1.



NATIONAL men’s hockey team captain Darren Cowie has praised the effort of the young Trinidad and Tobago players during the March 25-April 2 FIH Men’s World League 2 tournament, in which T&T placed fifth among the eight teams.





But Cowie, who is also the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board development officer, says the young players have some road to travel to get their game up to world-class level.



Eleven of the 18 players that comprised Team TTO at the Tacarigua-hosted event were under the age of 23, with 10 of them having been promoted from the national under-21 squad that contested the Junior Pan American Championship last year, when they also placed fifth.



In an interview with Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) media, Cowie said his previous experience coaching the U-21 team came to bear in the League 2 tournament.



“It was easy (leading the young guys).



Trinidad & Tobago Express