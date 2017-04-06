

Photo courtesy of PAHF/Chris Wilson/Yan Huckendubler.



A huge win for Canada was not enough to climb to the top of Pool B as Chile had already done enough in their win over Mexico to take top spot and earn a bye to the semi-finals.





In Pool A, India finished winners, so also get a bye to the semi-finals. A spirited performance by Uruguay against higher-ranked Belarus, ensured that Uruguay will take their place in the quarter-finals against Mexico, who finished third in Pool B, while Belarus will have a potentially tough encounter against the host nation Canada.



Pool B: Mexico v Chile 0-2



Chile scored their opening goal in the 8th minute from a penalty corner. Camila Caram’s initial sweep on goal was saved by Mexican keeper Jesus Castillo but the air-born rebound was tapped in by Sofia Walbaum to lift Chile 1-0. In the 19th minute, Chile capitalised again on a set piece in the second quarter when Manuela Urroz deflected another sweep from Caram, this time at the far post, to double Chile’s lead.



A spirited Mexican defence put up a wall for the remainder of the game, denying Chile a third goal both in free play and through several penalty corner attempts. The opening half goals were enough to give Chile their third-straight win to top Pool B and earn a bye in to the semifinals on 8 April.



Pool A: Uruguay v Belarus 3-2



It was even opening quarter with both teams scoring just one minute apart. Uruguay executed a give-and-go play on a penalty corner that resulted in Kaisuami Dall’orso setting up Carolina Mutilva for the 1-0 lead in the 14th minute. Less than a minute later Belarus finished a set piece as Sviatlana Bahushevich deflected at the near post to tie the game 1-1 entering the first break. Matilde Kliche lifted the Cimarronas 2-1 when she picked up a rebound, curled and fired into the unguarded net in the 24th.



Following a penalty corner in the 38th minute, Belarus was awarded a penalty stroke but Yuliya Mikheichyk’s flick rang off the post. Uruguay were unable to match the pace of the Belarussian attack for most of the second half and conceded a penalty corner in the 48th minute. Belarus forward Nastassia Syrayezhka put in the rebound to tie the game 2-2. The game was decided in the final minute of play as against the flow Maria Teresa Viana Ache put in a diving deflection goal that Uruguay 3-2 to finish in an all-important second place in Pool A.



Pool B: Canada v Trinidad and Tobago 12-0



Canadian Rachel Donohoe got the scoring flurry going as the striker danced through a sea of white shirts to rip a back-hand past Trinidad and Tobago keeper Petal Derry. It was the first of three goals in as many minutes as Canadian defender Alison Lee sent a pass across the circle that deflected in off a defender. Just after, Alex Thicke walked in and found the back board to give Canada a 3-0 lead just six minutes into the game. Canada added three more deflection goals before half as Donohoe notched her second and Jordyn Faiczak buried two for a 7-0 lead at the break.



Donohoe tapped in her third goal of the game, finishing a Kate Wright pass to give Canada an eight-goal advantage in the 32nd minute. The goals kept flowing as Nikki Woodcroft, Brienne Stairs, Dani Hennig scored for Canada, who clinched second place in Pool B with the 12-0 victory.



The line-up for the quarter-finals, which take place on April 6 (all times PDT):



14:15 Uruguay v Mexico

16:30 Canada v Belrarus



India and Chile have byes to the semi-finals.



