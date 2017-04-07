By Mark Pouchet





Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) president Douglas Camacho predicted the brand new $1.3 million turf ordered by the Ministry of Sport could be installed and ready for play by the end of June.





Camacho told the Express yesterday, the new turf and lighting system installed at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua ahead of the March 25-April 2 FIH Men's World League Tournament, are two of the important legacy items that will further develop the sport and allow the TTHB to bid for even bigger international hockey tournaments.



The lighting system exceeded the FIH standard of 2,000 lumens (a light measurement), reaching as high as 4,200 lumens in some spots and averaging 2,500 that facilitated satellite and high definition television broadcasts worldwide.



The turf, being manufactured in Germany by Polytan, a manufacturer and installer of synthetic sport surfaces, will take three weeks to ship then an additional three weeks of uninterrupted clear weather to lay down, including inspection, repair and levelling of the underlay which includes a base of rubberised pellets.



The former Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president said the process will include Polytan laying the turf to be followed, in a co-ordinated fashion, by one of the FIH-accredited and approved laboratories testing the new surface and then certifying it for six to seven years. The country would then make that certification available to the world governing body FIH, the Pan American Hockey Federation or any other international body that requires it.



Camacho added that the repositioning of the old turf to Petrotrin in Pointe-a-Pierre will be co-ordinated so that there will be just a one to two-week down-period before local hockey could resume, this time in the southland. When the new turf is completed, the TTHB programmes will be shared by the two facilities.



“We will roll it up, place it on a flat-bed truck and wheel it down to Petrotrin,” Camacho said.



Asked about any possibility of a fine for the use of the 11-year-old turf during the World League Round 2 because the new surface did not arrive in time, Camacho said: “Right now no news is good news. The issue of a fine is really an issue for the FIH to consider, whether they feel the facility was up to standard for a tournament of this nature. They had a representative here who oversaw the tournament along with an (FIH) technical director and everybody has to submit reports and each of the teams will do their reports.”



Camacho continued: “So at this point, this issue of a fine is speculation... but if the FIH comes and indicates something then we will deal with that as it arises. But as of now, there is no matter arising, we are just aware of what is possible and we have done everything to try and mitigate with repairs to the old surface and improve every other aspect which is effectively brand new.”



Camacho also commended the work of the government agencies in getting the Tacarigua facility ready, an achievement which Camacho's international counterparts doubted.



“I was particularly pleased by T&TEC and the work they did installing the new lighting system,” he said, adding that some of his international counterparts doubted whether the lighting could be set up in that two-week period ahead of the tournament.



He also praised the “overwhelming support” of over 100 volunteers--members of the Local Organising Committee---for their work over the last 18 months and the Ministry of Sport and the Sports Company.



