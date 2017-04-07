by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) are on a six-point mission.





The 2010 overall champions and 2011 league winners want to win both their Division One matches in this week’s Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).



UniKL made a great start last week, beating BJSS Juniors 2-0 in their opening match.



Today, they face 2006 overall champions Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) and then Johor-based SMKD Bentara Luar on Sunday. MBPJ have yet to play this season as their match against AHP-MSP Pahang Thunderbolt last week was postponed.



“We want to secure maximum points. We have an inexperienced side so we need wins to boost the players’ confidence,” said UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj.



But the former national coach conceded that it would be tough to beat MBPJ.



“MBPJ have an experienced side. They are capable of making things difficult for us.



“But we can win with a proper game plan. I need the players to follow it and not get side-tracked. There is a tendency to be overly casual, like in the opening match. We have to stay focused for 60 minutes.



“For the last one week, we have been working on our defensive play and penalty corner execution.



“We are not good yet in taking penalty corners. Most of the junior teams, I think, face this problem. We need to work harder at it and not waste chances,” added Arulselvaraj.



The Star of Malaysia