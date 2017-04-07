



Ian Sloan says the experience of 12 months ago at the EHL KO16 has galvanised Wimbledon with a belief that they can push on and make a major impact on the competition this time around.





Last year, they started brilliantly against hosts AH&BC Amsterdam, going ahead from an early penalty stroke only to succumb to a 3-1 defeat against the eventual finalists.



Since then, the English side have won their domestic season title with something to spare, losing just once. They have added a real cutting edge in the form of Simon Mantell while Borja Llorens’ arrival from Real Club de Polo is another big addition.



With Olympians like Sloan, Michael Hoare and Henry Weir, they have a squad that will look to challenge the much decorated UHC Hamburg on April 15 (12.45 CET).



“This season has been an excellent squad effort from start to finish,” Sloan told the EHL website. “We have great depth this year and picked up two crucial wins without our international players to help us win the league stage. We are strong from back to front and have a number of players who can turn games in our favour.



“As a team we like to play a passing game through midfield and this enables us to get the ball to our attacking threats in positions where they can create chances and score goals.



“Phil Roper is one of the most exciting talents in world hockey whilst the goalscoring expertise of Simon Mantell has given us an extra dimension this season. Equally, we are capable of being compact and hitting teams on the counter attack with the pace of Jonny Kinder and Ben Arnold.”



Sloan is beginning his third EHL adventure. He previously played with Cookstown in 2011’s ROUND1 in Antwerp when he was 17.



“It was an incredible experience at that age and a fantastic moment in the club's history to come up against Reading and Amsterdam. Whilst the results didn't go our way, we all thoroughly enjoyed the experience and it was a privilege to be a part of the competition. Hopefully we can see the Red Army back in the EHL in the future.”



Now the full focus is on Wimbledon’s second year in the EHL. Looking ahead to the date with UHC, Sloan says the experience of 2016 will serve the London club well in their second season.



“Last year gave us a real taste for top level European club competition and galvanised everyone at the club to strive for better this season.



“There is a belief amongst the squad that we can go far in this competition and we certainly have more EHL experience in the squad this season which will be invaluable. This is a special competition and playing in it against European giants UHC Hamburg is something that we have all been looking forward to.”



They face an opponent who has not hit the heights of previous years with many new players settling into Kais al-Saadi’s panel for 2016/17 with mature players stepping back and Florian Fuchs moving to Bloemendaal.



Nonetheless, while sixth place in the German league, a team with Moritz Fuerste is rarely one that can be pushed over and Sloan is aware of the dangers.



“We have been able to watch a few of UHC’s games and it is clear that they have some excellent players and have key strengths that we will have to negate. We are going to approach the match with a high level of respect for UHC Hamburg despite their recent results and we will have to be firing on all cylinders to win the game.”



Euro Hockey League media release