

Photo Courtesy of Ned Dawson/Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey



HASTINGS, New Zealand - The U.S. Women's National Team belied their bottom of the table position when they accounted for early leaders Japan 4-1 at the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Cup being played in Hastings, New Zealand.





Japan was in third position on the points table coming into the fifth round match while the USA had only a draw to show from their four matches.



The USA made the running from the start and struck in the ninth minute when Alyssa Parker (Woodbine, Md.) put the ball in the back of the goal.



It was just four minutes later when the USA extended their lead. This time it was Jill Witmer (Lancaster, Pa.) who scored off a deflection from a well worked penalty corner.



The rest of the half saw both teams force penalty corners but were unable to score.



The early part of the second half was scrappy with neither side able to string a series of passes together. The game was made safe for the USA in the 40th minute when Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.) got free in the shooting circle and made no mistake with the shot.



Team USA made it four in the 52nd minute when captain, Melissa Gonzalez (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.) shot low from a penalty corner and the ball went under the body of Japan goalkeeper Megumi Kageyama.



Japan did get a consolation goal just a minute later when Yukari Mano scored from one of their few attacking opportunities.



The win means Team USA stays in the hunt for a finals berth but must beat the Black Sticks in their final pool match on Saturday and will rely on other results going their way.



Japan’s final match is also a must win against Australia on Saturday (NZ time).



The top two teams after double round robin play will compete for the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Cup on Sunday, April 9 (NZ time)



Half time score: USA 2, Japan 0



Final score: USA 4 (Alyssa Parker, Jill Witmer, Michelle Vittese, Melissa Gonzalez), Japan 1 (Yukari Mano)



The USWNT will be back on the pitch Saturday, April 8 to take on New Zealand at 5:00 p.m. local time (1:00 a.m. EST) in their final game before the placement round. This game will be live streamed on Vantage Festival of Hockey's Facebook page. To receive a notification prior to the start time of upcoming matches, just “LIKE” the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey Facebook page.



Article Courtesy of The Hawke's Bay Cup



USFHA media release