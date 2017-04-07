

Black Sticks striker Samantha Harrison is congratulated by team-mates after equalising against Australia on Thursday night. PHOTOSPORT



An equaliser from Samantha Harrison with nine minutes left earned the Black Sticks women a 1-1 draw against trans-Tasman foe Australia on Thursday.





The result in their penultimate match at the Hawke's Bay Festival of Hockey in Hastings leaves both countries well placed to make Sunday's final.



Just one point separated the teams on the points table ahead of the match with their previous clash in round two resulting in the same scoreline.



The first quarter was evenly fought with both teams creating a number of quality chances to score.



Australia broke the stalemate in the 28th minute when a penalty corner was taken by Gabi Nance and the shot by Madi Ratcliffe rattled the back of the Black Sticks' goal.



The second half followed a similar pattern, with both teams pressing hard on attack but unable to create many clear-cut shooting chances.



It took until the 51st minute before the home crowd had a goal to cheer about.



Black Sticks striker Harrison received the ball to the left of the Australia goal mouth and her shot flew high in the air and eventually over the keeper's head into the goal.



At the end of five rounds, Australia retains the points advantage with nine, the Black Sticks stay in second with eight, Japan are on six and the USA have four.



USA crushed Japan 4-1 in the earlier match, having led 2-0 at halftime.



In final round-robin matches on Saturday, Australia meet Japan and the Black Sticks clash with USA.



The top two teams after round-robin play will compete for the Hawke's Bay Cup on Sunday afternoon.



AT A GLANCE:



Australia 1 (Madi Ratcliffe) drew with New Zealand 1 (Samantha Harrison) HT: 1-0.



Stuff