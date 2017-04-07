1 all in game 5



Holly MacNeil







It was a 1 all draw for the Hockeyroos and the Black Sticks today at the Hawkes Bay Cup in Hastings, New Zealand.





It was a hard-fought game from the beginning with neither team willing to give away any opportunities resulting in only one shot at a penalty corner each in the first term.



Going into the second quarter and both teams continued to press and defend, with the Hockeyroos receiving their first corner opportunity in the 28th minute which was successfully blocked by the Black Sticks.



In the 29th minute, they were up for another chance at a corner. This time the Hockeyroos used the advantage and scored using a set play which lead to a goal from Madi Ratcliffe.



The fight for domination continued in the third quarter, with the Hockeyroos leading going into the final 15 minutes. With just under ten minutes to go in the game, the Black Sticks played some fantastic hockey; an unexpected play going across the front of goal to Samantha Harrison whose aerial flick soared right over the head of Australian goalkeeper Ashlee Wells and into goal.



The Black Sticks had one more chance for goal with a penalty corner opportunity in the final minute of play, but the Australian defence wouldn’t concede a defeat and the game finished at one – all.



Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “It was a mixed game today; our first half was reasonable. We were really looking to chase consistency across our game, and we had it for most of the first half.



“We just couldn’t maintain our consistency in the second half which let New Zealand in and gave them the chance to score, which they did.



“Again, it is a great opportunity for us for learning, we do have a very young group and this opportunity to learn will put us in good stead for the future.”



The Hockeyroos next play JPN on Saturday, April 8 at 1pm AEDT / 11ampm AWST. Keep up to date with the score by following @Hockeyroos on Twitter.



The Festival of Hockey will be livestreamed via The Festival of Hockey Facebook page.



Hockeyroos Match Schedule

Saturday 8 April: AUS v JPN 3pm NZST / 1pm AEST / 11am AWST

Sunday 9: Finals



HOCKEYROOS 1 (1)

Madi Ratcliffe 29 (PC)



BLACK STICKS 1 (0)

Samantha Harrison 51 (FG)



Hockeyroos team v NZL

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW) 9/0

Kristina Bates (Port Melbourne, VIC) 5/0

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *plays for ACT 132/3

Kirstin Dwyer (Mackay, QLD) 125/2

Kate Hanna (Constitution Hill, NSW) 14/0

Jordyn Holzberger (Ipswich, QLD) 44/5

Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD) 11/2

Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW) 9/0

Madi Ratcliffe (Warnambool, VIC) 8/3

Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW) 168/66

Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD) 17/0



Used Substitute

Laura Barden (Kew, VIC) 26/5

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA) 116/11

Ashlea Fey (Sunshine Coast, QLD) 11/3

Georgia Nanscawen (Melbourne, VIC) 194/37

Gabi Nance (Kingscliff, NSW) *Plays for SA 53/3

Ashlee Wells (Morwell, VIC) 88/0

Mariah Williams (Parkes, NSW) 61/7



Hockey Australia media release