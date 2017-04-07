

Photo: Planet Hockey



The Vantage Black Sticks Women have played out a 1-1 draw with Australia in their round five match at the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival.





There was just one point separating the teams on the points table ahead of this match with their previous clash in round two resulting in the same 1-1 draw.



The first quarter was evenly fought with both teams creating a number of quality chances to score.



Australia broke the stalemate in the 28th minute when a penalty corner saw Madi Ratcliffe rattle a shot into the back of the goal.



The second half followed a similar pattern, with both teams pressing hard on attack but unable to create many genuine chances.



Black Sticks striker Samantha Harrison delivered the equalising goal in the 52nd minute after receiving the ball and chipping over the keeper’s head into the goal.



At the end of five rounds Australia retains the points advantage with nine, the Vantage Black Sticks stay in second with eight, Japan are on six and the USA four.



The Vantage Black Sticks meet USA in their final round robin match at 5pm on Saturday, with live coverage through the Vantage Festival of Hockey Facebook page.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 1: (Samantha Harrison)

AUSTRALIA 1: (Madi Ratcliffe)

Halftime: Australia 1-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release