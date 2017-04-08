PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Junior Premier Outdoor League (JPOL) that runs under the umbrella of Junior Premier Hockey (JPH) was created by Nigel Traverso and Rachael Bloemker in 2011. Its objective is to run organized, competitive outdoor leagues in each region whereby youth clubs and their membership have the opportunity to compete against each other on a regular basis.





This league is played annually during the spring months starting in April with the Championships held on the first or second weekend of June. Participation is open to all youth clubs in the North America. Clubs will be participating within their Region in two divisions, U-16 and U-19, as well, as an invitation only U-14 division.



"Freedom loves being a part of JPOL!," said Sarah Dawson, Freedom HKY Director and Head Coach. "It has created an opportunity for our players to compete on a consistent basis against good competition. It is exciting to see our players' and teams' growth from the beginning to the end season. We are lucky to have such a great league in place and hope to see it keep growing!"



In 2017, JPH would like to welcome clubs from the New England, New York and Canada Region (Region 1–4) that will be playing in a one weekend pilot tournament. They will continue to discuss various JPOL models that will be the best fit for clubs in the vast expanse of Region 1-4, as JPH is very much aware that each region has different scheduling concerns with spring sports, Futures, Regional Club Championships and various showcases.



“Our club, and everyone in our region, is so excited for the opportunity to participate in the inaugural Region 1-4 outdoor tournament at William Smith College," said Dalton Beaver, WNY Whalers FHC Director and Head Coach. "Junior Premier Hockey has been fantastic to work with, and we are honored and privileged to be a part of this close-knit hockey community (Rachael, Nigel, Lurah and Dean, et. al.) as they expand their offerings."



The U-14 division is in its second year and will be played in the same format as 2016. It will be a one-pool format of twelve Clubs (12), representing four different Regions (Regions 4, 5, 6 & 7). These clubs will travel over six dates, including the Championship, participating at venues in three of the Regions (Region 5, 6 & 7) to compete against each other. Each club will play a total of eleven (11) pool games plus two (2) on the Championship date for final ranking.



The following Regions and Clubs are participating in the 2017 JPOL:



Region 5 (Pennsylvania):



Alley Cats - Harrisburg, Pa.

Central Penn FH - Dillsburg, Pa.

Electric Surge FHC - Dallas, Pa.

Horizon FHC - Drexel Hill, Pa.

Mystx FHC - Perkasie, Pa.

NXT FHC - West Chester, Pa.

Philly HC - Dublin, Pa.

Souderton Strikers - Hatfield, Pa.

Vipers FHC - Collegeville, Pa.

X-Calibur FHC - Elverson, Pa.



Region 6 (New Jersey):



Jersey Intensity FH - Monmouth Beach, N.J.

Lasting Legacy FHC - Huntington, N.Y.

Mid Jersey Knights FHC - Highland Park, N.J.

New Heights - Essex Fells, N.J.

Princeton HC - Princeton, N.J.

Rapid Fire Elite - Edison, N.J.

South Jersey Edge FHC - Erial, N.J.

Spirit of USA FH - Cherry Hill, N.J.

Total Dutch FH - Somerset, N.J.

Uprise FHC - Moorestown, N.J.

Xplosive HC - Mt. Laurel, N.J.



Region 7 (Chesapeake):



Freedom HKY - Annapolis, Md.

H2O - Middletown, Del.

Howard Stampede - Ellicott City, Md.

Oranje-Gottaloveit - Millsboro, Del.

Southeast Storm - Crofton, Md.

SPark- Severna Park, Md.

The Gaels FHC - Severna Park, Md.

TNT FH–Cockeysville, Md.

Warhawks FH - Elkridge, Md.

Washington Wolves - Clarksburg, Md.



Region 8 (South):



757 FHC - Virginia Beach, Va.

Focus FH - Williamsburg, Va.

Hawks Premier FHC - Yorktown, Va.

High Voltage FH - Fredericksburg, Va.

Metro HC - Bethesda, Md.

Potomac Rapids FH - Broadlands, Va.

Rampage FH - Centerville, Va.

Saints FHC - Henrico, Va.

Southeast Storm - Crofton, Md.

TCOYO FH - Virginia Beach, Va.

Typhoon Elite FH - Fredericksburg, Va.

Undertow FHC - Richmond, Va.



Region 9 & 10 (Midwest):



Aim FH - St. Louis, Mo.

Fer de Lance - Ann Arbor, Mich.

FH Life - Oxford, Ohio

IFHCK - Louisville, Ky.

Milwaukee FHC - Mequon, Wis.

Pinnacle FH - Ann Arbor, Mich.

Stealth FH - Louisville, Ky.

Texas Pride - Houston, Texas

Windy City FH - Northbrook, Ill.



U-14 Division:



Alley Cats - Harrisburg, Pa.

Central Penn FH - Dillsburg, Pa.

Freedom HKY - Annapolis, Md.

High Styx – Phoenixville, Pa.

Lasting Legacy FHC - Huntington, N.Y.

Mystx FHC – Perkasie, Pa.

Princeton HC - Princeton, N.J.

South Jersey Edge - Erial, N.J.

Spirit of USA FH - Cherry Hill, N.J.

Total Dutch FH - Somerset, N.J.

Uprise FHC - Moorestown, N.J.

Xcalibur FHC - Elverson, Pa.



Region 1- 4 (New England / New York / Canada) - NEW:



ADK - Round Lake, N.Y.

Buffalo Hurricanes - East Aurora, N.Y.

Halton FH - Ontario, Canada

Strong Island FH - Farmingville, N.Y.

Syracuse FHC - Syracuse, N.Y.

Syracuse Surge - Syracuse, N.Y.

WHY Whalers - Williamsville, N.Y.



JPOL is a USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event. Participation in JPOL will provide athletes and coaches with a high level of competition on a regular basis that will prepare them and their club for success at the Regional Club Championships, National Club Championship, National Hockey Festival, as well as, any and all domestic and international competition.



“Potomac Rapids Field Hockey loves having JPOL in our region giving our high school club players the opportunity to play 11 v 11 games during the spring," said Lurah Homgrain, Rapids Field Hockey. "It's a terrific way for the girls to be ready for high school tryouts and preseason.”



JPOL's title sponsor World Camp USA and SportEuroTour, fieldhockey.us.com, is in their second year of a three-year sponsorship and they hope you all will support them in any way you can.



Should your club be interested in participating in the JPOL in the future or need additional information about this year’s event, please go to their website at JuniorPremierHockey.com or contact Rachael Bloemker, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or Nigel Traverso, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



JPOL invites you to join them and attend one or many games in your region.



Good luck to all participants and clubs!



USFHA media release