by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: Poor penalty conversion and profligacy has cost former champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) dearly.



Two glaring late penalty corner misses stood out glaringly as the university side slumped to a 2-1 loss to Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) in a Division One match of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) at the KL Hockey Stadium yesterday.





MBPJ took the lead in the 17th minute when Mahathir Rathuwan deflected in a cross from the left after a defensive error by UniKL.



They then doubled their lead in the 33rd minute through a Mohd Nurasyraf Ishak penalty corner goal.



UniKL pulled a goal back through Izwan Ariff in the 45th minute.



Then came the two late penalty corner misses.



But credit to MBPJ as it was their first game of the season. Their opening match against AHP-MSP Thunderbolt was postponed last weekend.



UniKL, who began their campaign with a 2-0 win over BJSS Juniors, were looking at collecting another three points from yesterday’s game.



“We were poor and there are no excuses for the defeat ... we did not play up to mark,” conceded UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj.



“We created enough chances but did not convert them ... this is one area I’m concerned about.



“MBPJ have experienced players and that was the difference between the two teams.”



