By Jugjet Singh



PETALING JAYA City Council (PJCC) Tigers beat Univeriti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) Young Guns 2-1 in Division One of the Junior Hockey League Friday.





It was PJCC's first match of the season, and they got their goals off Mahathir Rathuwan (17th) and Nur Asyraf Ishak (33rd) while the UniKL goal was scored by Izzwan Arif (45th).



"We were poor and no excuses for the defeat as we did not play up to mark," conceded UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj.



"We created enough chances but did not convert them and this is one area that I was concerned about.



"As I said PJCC have experienced players, and that was the difference between the two teams."



RESULTS -- Division One: UniKL Young Guns 1 PJCC Tigers 2.



Division Two: Group A -- MSN Young Lions 1 USM 0, USM Juniors 4 MSS Kedah 2, MSSP Stinger 6 MISCF-UFL Penang 0; Group B: MCKK 2 SSMS Resilient 11, Felda Juniors 5 MISCF-UFL 1, Andersons 4 MSSWPKL 1.



Group C: Datuk Bentara Luar 1 TBSS Tampin 2, Datuk Taha 1 SSTMI Juniors 2, MBMB Warriors 9 Young Hurricanes 1.



SATURDAY: Women's Group A: MSN Kedah v CBN (Lela Pahlawan, 5pm), KLSS Wipers v USM Juniors (KLHA, 5pm); Group B: MSSPK v Zaaba (Gunung Rapat, 5pm), USM v Uniten (USM, 5pm).



SUNDAY: Division One -- UniKL Young Guns v Johor Juniors (KLHA, 5pm).



Division Two: Group B -- MSSWPKL v MISCF-UFL (KPM, 5pm), Terengganu Juniors v MCKK (Batu Buruk, 5pm), Felda Juniors v SSMS Resilient (UPSI, 5pm); Group C: TBSS Tampin v Johor Baru HA (Seremban II, 5pm), Young Hurricanes v Datuk Taha (Bukit Serindit, 4pm), MBMB Warriors v Datuk Bentara Luar (Bukit Serindit, 6pm).



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey