By Elizabeth Mburugu





Kenya Police's (left) Calvin Kanu and Kevin Oduor of KCA University during Kenya Hockey Union League at City Park Stadium on Sunday, Oct 8, 2016. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]



Former champions Kenya Police will lock horns with bitter rivals Greensharks in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match to be played tomorrow at City Park Stadium.





The 2013 champions are seeking to reclaim the title they lost to Butali Sugar Warriors in 2014 and have been chasing in vain for the last three years.



The law enforcers began the chase for the title on a promising note winning their first two encounters and a victory against Sharks will better their chances of reclaiming the trophy.



Sharks also had a good start and currently top the table standings with seven points from two wins and a draw.



Police assistant Captain Oliver Echenje said that they will approach the match with caution because Sharks are a very good side and top contenders for the crown.



“Sharks are undoubtedly a strong side and top challengers for this crown. We have beaten them before but past results will count for nothing because this is a different day and match hence the need for us to be cautious,” Echenje said.



Police triumphed against Sharks in their previous two encounters winning 4-3 in third place league playoffs and 2-0 at the group stage.



Today, Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) take on Chase Sailors in another men’s Premier league tie. KCAU will be out to secure their first victory having gone down 3-1 to Police in their season opener while Sailors will be hopeful for a second victory.



The bankers were off to a flying start beating debutantes Technical University of Kenya 2-0.



In another Premier tie, Kenyatta University Vultures will prey on Wazalendo in quest for their first win. Wazalendo will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run and remain among the frontrunners for this year’s gong.



In the men’s National League it will be a battle of newcomers as Gorilla take on Wazalendo Masters in Pool A.



Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology will travel to Kisumu.



They will play Bay Club today then tomorrow face off with Kisumu Youngsters in their pool B. In Nairobi Karate Axiom will play University of Nairobi in another men’s lower tier



