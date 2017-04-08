



This Sunday sees the first round of matches in the Investec Women’s Hockey League and Men’s Hockey League promotion tournaments.





These Play-offs feature the three Conference winners plus the ninth placed team in the Premier Division. They determine which two teams will play in the Premier Division and which two at Conference level in 2017-18.



Sunday 09 April 2017

1315 hrs - IWHL Play-Offs Match 1

Bowdon Hightown v Buckingham



1315 hrs - MHL Play-Offs Match 1

Sevenoaks v Team Bath Buccaneers



1530 hrs - IWHL Play-Offs Match 2

Brooklands Poynton v Wimbledon



1530 hrs - MHL Play-Offs Match 2

Canterbury v Durham University



Matches this Sunday take place at the Nottingham Hockey Centre, home of Beeston HC. There will be a charge for parking for spectators.



You can also follow the action with our live matchsheet function here.

The tournament concludes on 22-23 April along with the League Finals at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. For more details of this event and how to buy tickets click here.



Also on Sunday sees the second round of matches in the relegation play-offs.



The three ninth placed in the Conferences play off with the winner of the tournament retaining their league place and the two other teams joining the three teams who were bottom of the Conferences in relegation to the Regional Leagues.



Last weekend saw Exe (West) win 5-2 at West Herts (East) in the Investec Women’s League and Oxton (North) securing a 4-3 win at Indian Gymkhana (East) in the Men’s. If those teams also win this Sunday then their league status will be retained. Any other result and the third matches, to be played on 22 April will determine the outcome.



Sunday 9 April

IWHL Play-Off 2 - Exe (West) v Timperley (North), 1400 hrs

MHL Play-Off 2 - Oxton (North) v Fareham (West), 1330 hrs



Saturday 22 April

IWHL Play-Off 3 -Timperley (North) v West Herts (East)

MHL Play-Off 3 - Fareham (West) v Indian Gymkhana (East)



You can follow all the action from the weekend live here.



England Hockey Board Media release