KUALA LUMPUR: A total of eight teams will take part in the men’s Indoor Asia Cup hockey tournament in Doha, Qatar, from April 24-28.





In the draw released earlier this week, Malaysia are in Group A with defending champions Iran, Qatar and Oman. Group B consists of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Taiwan and Thailand.



The top two teams from each group will play in the cross-over semi-finals.



The women’s category – comprising defending champions Kazakh­stan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uzbekis­tan, China and North Korea – will be a round-robin affair with the top two teams meeting in the final.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) chief executive officer K. Logan Raj said the national teams would use the Asia Cup as part of their preparations for the Aug 19-31 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.



“There are two golds at stake in indoor hockey at the SEA Games and we want to win both titles.



“We’ve a poor history in indoor hockey, that’s why we are making sure the teams are well prepared,” said Logan.



The men’s team are training in Kuala Lumpur while the women’s squad are on a playing tour of Australia.



The Star of Malaysia