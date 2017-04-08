By Mark Pouchet



Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s hockey team will face hosts Canada in a 5th-7th playoff from 3 p.m. today in a re-match of their FIH Women’s World League Round 2 Pool B round-robin stage in West Vancouver.





That’s after Canada lost their quarter-final game 3-4 against Belarus on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Belarus earned a semi-final encounter against the tournament’s top-seed India from 5.15 p.m.



In the other quarter-final on Thursday, Uruguay edged Mexico 2-1 to advance to the second semi today against Chile from 7.15 p.m.



In their pool game Tuesday, Canada hammered captain Patricia Wright-Alexis’s Team TTO squad 12-0. It followed up on other heavy defeats for coach Brian Garcia’s team when they were walloped 9-1 by Chile in their opening game last Saturday and a 6-0 shutout to Mexico last Sunday.



If Team TTO loses against Canada today, they will finish in the last spot in the seven-team tournament. The competition is scheduled to conclude tomorrow with the winner of the Canada/Team TTO game facing Mexico in the 5th-6th playoff from 3 p.m. while the third-place playoff flicks off on 5.15 p.m. and the final from 7.15 p.m. The top two teams advance to the semi-final phase of the World League.



Today’s matches

5th-7th playoff

Team TTO vs Canada, 3 p.m.



Semi-final 1

India vs Belarus, 5.15 p.m.



Semi-final 2

Uruguay vs Chile, 7.30 p.m.



Thursday’s results:

Quarter-finals

Uruguay 2 (Janine Stanley 5th, Matilde Kliche 16th) vs Mexico 1 (Michel Navarro 47th)

Belarus 4 vs Canada 3



Trinidad & Tobago Express