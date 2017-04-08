Nigel Simon





T&T's senior women’s hockey team defender Sekayi Liburd, right, challenges Rachael Donohoe of Canada for the ball during their Pool B match in the FIH Women’s World League Round Two qualifiers in West Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday night. Canada won 12-0 and will also meet T&T today from 3pm for seventh spot. Photo: Courtesy. PanAmhockey.org



T&Ts senior women’s hockey team will be hoping for a big reversal of fortunes when they come up against Canada in their seventh spot playoff in the FIH Women’s World League Round Two qualifiers in West Vancouver, Canada from 3pm.





Today’s meeting between the host and T&T will be the second of the tournament after the Canadians recorded the biggest win of the tournament on Tuesday last, 12-0 over the Patricia Wright-Alexis-captained Caribbean women.



So far T&T coached by Brian Garcia is yet to pick up a win after also losing to Chile (9-1) and Mexico (5-0) in their round-robin Pool B matches while Canada also swept past Mexico 6-0 but was upended by Chile, 0-1.



Today, Chile will face South Americans Uruguay from 7.30pm in the second semifinal while Belarus battles India in the first semis from 5.15pm.



On Thursday night, it was a tale of two halves as Canada got too comfortable after a first -half lead and allowed Belarus four-straight second half goals on route to booking themselves a spot into the semifinals against India, courtesy a 4-3 win.



Bolstered by home field advantage, Canada came out crisp and composed, moving the ball with confidence and earning two early free play goals.



In the eighth minute Jordyn Faiczak’s baseline run resulted in a cross-circle pass where a waiting Stephanie Norlander tapped in for a 1-0 lead.



Three minutes later Canadian Brienne Stairs cut through the Belarussian midfield with ease and set up a streaking Hannah Haughn, who calmly flicked the ball to the far netting to double her team’s advantage. Canadian Rachel Donohoe cleaned up a rebound to net her fourth of the tournament and give Canada a 3-0 lead in the 20th.



It wasn’t until the third quarter that Belarus started to show their offensive flare. A penalty corner in the 35th minute was brilliantly executed as a sliding Volha Skryba deflected in to break Canada’s shutout to 3-1. Momentum drastically shifted and just five minutes later Belarus cut Canada’s lead to one. A hard ball was crushed in to the circle and an unmarked Maryna Nikitsina redirected past Williams to get Belarus within one, trailing 3-2. It didn’t stop there as another penalty corner chance allowed Yuliya Mikheichyk’s drag flick to level the game 3-3 in the 43rd minute, while captain Ryta Batura blasted home a penalty corner strike in the 51st to give Belarus the 4-3 lead. Canada had multiple penalty corner chances in the dying minutes but Belarus goalkeeper Maryna Navitskaya was outstanding between the pipes.



Earlier in the first quarterfinal Uruguay edged Mexico 2-1 to secure its place in the final four.



The Trinidad Guardian