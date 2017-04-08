Final depends on outcome of NZL - USA



Holly MacNeil







Japan and Australia were fighting to make the final of the Hawkes Bay Cup in today’s match, with the pressure on from the minute the game began. Today it was Japan’s game, with the final score Australia 0 – 2 Japan.





Japan were first to get on the scoreboard with a scramble in front of the net and multiple attempts at goal giving Australian goalkeeper Ashlee Wells a lot of work to do, before Yuri Nagai managed to get one into the net giving Japan an early lead.



The Hockeyroos were up for their first chance at goal thanks to a penalty corner opportunity with just four minutes remaining in the first half of the game, however they stumbled on the trap, and Japan managed to save the shot on goal.



Japan turned up the heat in the third quarter, with Yuri Nagai managing to break away from the pack to score her second field goal of the game, extending Japan’s lead to 2 – nil in the process.



The Hockeyroos did everything they could to fight back in the final quarter, but it wasn’t to be, with Japan walking away with a 2 – nil victory.



Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “It was a disappointing game for us, especially the first half. We were asleep and sluggish and we were deservedly on the end of the result.



“Ahead of our game tomorrow we have to have a good look at our last game against NZL, and take away a few things from today. We need a better mental attitude going into the game and need to use tomorrow as an opportunity to redeem ourselves.”



The outcome of who will play in the 1st v 2nd and 3rd v 4th games now depends on the outcome of the NZL v USA game which takes place this afternoon



The Festival of Hockey will be livestreamed via The Festival of Hockey Facebook page.



Hockeyroos Match Schedule

Sunday 9: Finals

3rd v 4th: 1pm AEST / 11am AWST

1st v 2nd: 3.15 AEST / 1.15 AWST



HOCKEYROOS 0 (0)



JAPAN 2 (1)

Yuri Nagai 6, 42 (FG, FG)



Hockeyroos team v JPN

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Kristina Bates (Port Melbourne, VIC) 6/0

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *plays for ACT 133/3

Kirstin Dwyer (Mackay, QLD) 126/2

Ashlea Fey (Sunshine Coast, QLD) 12/3

Kate Hanna (Constitution Hill, NSW) 15/0

Jordyn Holzberger (Ipswich, QLD) 45/5

Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD) 12/2

Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW) 10/0

Madi Ratcliffe (Warnambool, VIC) 9/3

Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW) 169/66

Ashlee Wells (Morwell, VIC) 89/0



Used Substitute

Laura Barden (Kew, VIC) 27/5

Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW) 10/0

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA) 117/11

Georgia Nanscawen (Melbourne, VIC) 195/37

Gabi Nance (Kingscliff, NSW) *Plays for SA 54/3

Mariah Williams (Parkes, NSW) 62/7



Unused Substitute

Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD) 17/0



Hockey Australia media release