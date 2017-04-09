Late update Sunday 9 April 2017
Unfortunately today is another day that Hockey commitments are taking precedent over the update. It should all be up by 12:00 GMT
International results over night:
Women's HWL Round 2 - West Vancouver
India 4 Belarus 0
Chile 2 Uruguay 1
Canada 8 Trinidad & Tobago 0
India and Chile qualify for HWL R3 and will contest the final today
Hawkes Bay Cup
New Zealand 3 Japan 0
Australia 1 USA 1 (AUS wins shoot out 3-2)
Final standings
1. New Zealand
2. Japan
3. Australia
4. USA