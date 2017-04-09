Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Late update Sunday 9 April 2017

Published on Sunday, 09 April 2017 07:06 | Hits: 48
View Comments

Unfortunately today is another day that Hockey commitments are taking precedent over the update. It should all be up by 12:00 GMT

International results over night:

Women's HWL Round 2 - West Vancouver

India 4 Belarus 0
Chile 2 Uruguay 1
Canada 8 Trinidad & Tobago 0

India and Chile qualify for HWL R3 and will contest the final today

Hawkes Bay Cup

New Zealand 3 Japan 0
Australia 1 USA 1 (AUS wins shoot out 3-2)

Final standings

1. New Zealand
2. Japan
3. Australia
4. USA

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.