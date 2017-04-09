by S. Ramaguru





No, you don’t: UniKL’s Muhammad Syazwan shielding the ball from MBPJ’s Ahmad Hariz during their MJHL Division One match on Friday. MBPJ won 2-1.



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) will have to drastically cut down on their unforced errors if they plan to collect full points against SMKD Bentara Luar in their Division One clash at the KL Hockey Stadium today.





The former Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) overall champions have three points after two matches. They beat BJSS Juniors in their opening tie 2-0 but lost 2-1 to MBPJ on Friday.



UniKL skipper Mohd Chairil Daniel Rusli admitted that they lost to MBPJ “due to our own mistakes”.



“We dominated the match against MBPJ and had good chances to score, but we didn’t. We must cut down on our mistakes against SMKD Bentara Luar ... and also make sure we take our chances. There is no reason why we cannot collect full points,” he said.



SMKD Bentara Luar have played only one match – drawing 2-2 with Olak Nursinsafi. But the Johor team won the shootout and received a bonus point.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj has told his boys “to stay focused and be sharper in front of goal”.



“We lack experience as this is a relatively new team. So, every match is a learning experience for us,” he said.



“But that’s no excuse ... we were beaten fair and square (by MBPJ) on Friday.



“We hold a slight advantage against Bentara Luar as we will be at home. So, we stand a good chance to win all three points.”



Today’s match is only the fourth in Division One since the MJHL started.



The Division One action will go full swing from April 16 with the return of the four Thunderbolt teams – SSTMI, BJSS, AHP-MSP and Anderson.



Players from the four teams are involved in the Asian Schools meet in New Delhi.



The Star of Malaysia