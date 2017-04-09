By Elizabeth Mburugu





Maureen Awiti (centre) of Sinyolo Girls High School (kenya) takes Namagunga School (Uganda) during their East Afrca Secondary School Games hockey match at Eldoret Polytechnics, Uasin Gishu County on August 30, 2016.[PHOTO:DENNIS OKEYO/STANDARD]



Kenyan National school games set to start on Tuesday in Nairobi as teams battle for glory.





National and East Africa secondary schools girls hockey champions Sinyolo of Nyanza Region will be in Nairobi on a mission to retain their national crown.



They will, however, be up against seven other schools at this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association national Term One Games to be held at State House Girls, Nairobi from Tuesday.



The two-time national winners have their work cut out as they seek to win a third overall and second title in a row. Sinyolo coach Alloise Owino said his main objective this year is to successfully defend the title, a feat they have fallen short off before.



“We are yearning to retain this crown and extend our reign for another year. We know it is a tall order because we tried in 2014 but did not succeed. Nonetheless, I have a very strong squad and I believe in their capabilities,” Owino said.



Sinyolo will rely on the services of Awiti siblings Alice and Maureen who were instrumental in their campaign at the Nyanza games, captain Lydia Adhiambo, Stacy Onyango and Irene Oketch.



Also eyeing the coveted trophy are former national and East Africa champions Kerugoya from Central who are determined to reclaim their lost glory.



Despite enjoying success at the regional level, Kerugoya have suffered heartbreak locally as the national title has eluded them year in year out. Compared to their four East Africa titles, Kerugoya have put their hands on the national gong only once.



They have experienced a four-year trophy drought both at the national and regional level. However, Kerugoya tactician Joseph Maina is confident this is the year his charges will get it right.



Maina is hopeful that goalkeeper Esther Muthee’s three years in goal will bear fruit.



Kerugoya will also bank on the services of defender Mitchel Akoth, Midfielder Carol Mutunga and striker Maureen Ndirangu.



Sinyolo and Kerugoya will battle to reach the knockout stage in Group A alongside Moi Girls Nairobi and Bura Girls.



The Standard Online