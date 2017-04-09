By BRIAN YONGA





Titus Ngolia of Chase Sailors clears the ball during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match against KCAU at City Park Stadium on April 8, 2017. The match was called off with 21 minutes left due to heavy rains and will now be completed on April, 9 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDA GROUP



Wazalendo Masters on Saturday floored fellow newcomers Gorilla 3-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union men's National League match at City Park Stadium.





Goals from Bernard Kubasu, Wycliffe Ongori and skipper Philip Simiyu were enough for the veterans to claim their first win of the campaign.



An elated Wazalendo team manager Moses Majiwa urged his charges to maintain the same momentum in their upcoming matches.



"We kept the ball well, created numerous chances and didn't allow them to settle in the match. Hopefully, we can go on good run and collect as much points as possible this season," Majiwa said.



The result left Gorilla still searching for their first win of the season having drawn 1-1 with Daystar University on March 12.



Both teams created chances early on but were unable to convert them. Wazalendo eventually broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when Kubasu latched on to a through pass to sound the board.



Gorilla started playing with renewed energy after the goal but were unable to break down the Wazalendo defence and the latter maintained their lead going into the third quarter.



Wazalendo doubled their lead three minutes after the start of the third quarter with Ongori looping the ball over keeper Eugene Ondari.



Wazalendo were awarded a penalty stroke in the last minute of action and skipper Simiyu made no mistake, blasting his shot past Ondari to cap off a brilliant match from the veterans.



The men's Premier League match between Chase Sailors and Kenya College of Accountancy University will be completed Sunday after it was rained off yesterday with 21 minutes left.



The teams were tied 0-0 when the match was called off. Kenyatta University Vultures’ match against Wazalendo will also be played Sunday.



