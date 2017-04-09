



Grange are one game away from the first division championship after a 4-1 win over Hillhead. Grange had a successful first half; Frank Ryan scored with a fine shot from the top of the circle, Todd Mills calmly finished off a one to one against the goalkeeper, and Callum Milne added a third from the spot.





Joe Waterston and Mills combined to open up the Hillhead defence and the former finished off the move for the fourth. The Glasgow side pulled one back near the end but it wasn’t enough chase down the leaders.



Grange still have that crucial one point lead over Bromac Kelburne who kept up the pressure by handing out a 6-1 win to Watsonians. Jonas Mommensen and Lee Morton both scored twice while Iain Scholefield and Johnny Christie got the others.



Western Wildcats missed out on claiming a top four spot after going down 2-1 to Edinburgh Universitt at Auchenhowie. Gordon Amour from the spot and George Adams at a second phase penalty corner scored for the students while Adam McKenzie replied for the Wildcats.



At the other end of the table Gordonians are relegated after losing 4-2 to Clydesdale at Titwood. In a pulsating contest the home side were three up at half-time through Danny Cain, Struan Walker and Sam Hayes. The Aberdonians pulled it back to 3-2 with goals from Ian Livingston and Will Serle, but Cain again from a set piece secured the points for Clydesdale.







Edinburgh University hung on to pole position in the women`s first division with a 3-2 win over rivals Grove Menzieshill, the goals came from Sophie Maunder, Zara Malseed and Sarah Robertson.



Milne Craig Western slipped into second place in the table after defeating bottom side CALA 12-2, Fiona Burnet scored four while Heather Lang got a hat-trick.



Three goals from Lucy Findlay was the foundation of Wildcats` six goal win over Erskine Stewart`s Melville, that result keeps them in fourth spot.



Watsonians moved into fifth place in the table with a 3-0 win over Dundee Wanderers.



Scottish Hockey Union media release