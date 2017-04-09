



The last time Lisnagarvey played in the Euro Hockey League in the 2012/13 season, Matthew Nelson admits that he was not really aware of the competition.





In his early teens, indeed, hockey was not even his main sport but within four years he has gone on to be one of the new Irish stars.



In last summer’s European Under-18 championships, he scored a late goal to rescue Ireland’s place in the A division when they were on the verge of relegation. It came a few months after he also scored in the Irish Hockey League’s grand final, capping a double-winning season for Garvey.



Fast forward to March 2017 and he was firing in goals for the Irish senior team as they won Hockey World League Round 2. Nelson is among a series of Lisnagarvey players who were playing in their first world ranking tournament alongside Sean Murray and Neal Glassey.



It has been a swift rise, one which he says has been a bit of a whirlwind.



“The last 12 months has been great,” he said to the EHL website. “I was a late starter to hockey, mostly playing football and rugby while I was at secondary school and I've been fortunate to have been given the opportunity to progress so quickly.



“The coaching at Lisnagarvey is excellent and with Ulster and Irish Under-18s, I was then given the opportunity to play for the Irish senior men's team at the WL2 series. Playing at home was a great experience and has raised the profile of hockey here.”



Given his background, the speedy attacker says his knowledge of the EHL is slightly limited but the excitement is growing for their shot at facing Atletic Terrassa on April 15 (10.30 CET).



“I can't recall watching the EHL last time Garvey were in it but hearing about the stories and seeing the videos has added to the excitement to play and represent the club at such a prestigious tournament.



“We know Atletic will be tough opposition but our games in the Irish League are good preparation. We need to focus on our game primarily and what we are going to bring such as defensive work rate and our goal scoring mentality will be our basis to win Ireland’s first place in KO8.



“I've played against Spanish sides at Under-18 and then senior level. They play a fast, exciting game with lots of quick passing. The games are always close so we need to be on top form.



“I can't wait! Excitement has been building ever since we qualified for the KO16 even more so close to the competition. It will be a great experience which doesn't come around very often.



“It's an honour to play in such a respected competition and I'm excited to face the challenge which lies ahead.”



Euro Hockey League media release