



Mannheimer HC’s Guido Barreiros says the mix of cultures at the German club has given the club a different style of play that saw them sweep to the regular season title last season and a ticket to the EHL for the first time since the 2010/11 season.





The Argentine is part of a squad that features USA’s Patrick Harris, South Africa’s Rhett Halkett and Czech Republic’s Tomas Prochazka while Swiss goalkeeper Jonas Verest is also part of the panel.



Barreiros said of the blend with German talents like Florian Woesch, Danny Nguyen Luong and Andreas Spack was critical to their success.



“The mix of cultures brought us some different style than most of German hockey,” he told the EHL website. “We bring our ideas and we add the best of each. But, in the end, all the foreigners are very integrated with Mannheim.



“I came to Mannheim for the first time on the 2011/12 season. For me, it was a big challenge. I was the only Argentinian playing in Germany for a long time. At the beginning, it was hard but the people at MHC were incredibly nice and always helpful.



“The club is great; every player is very well treated and the club is all about the details to make us always produce a top performance. I really feel at home here.”



This season, Barreiros has been joined by the world’s most dangerous drag-flicker, Gonzalo Peillat. He has fired 22 goals already in Mannheimer’s 12 games to date this season.



They are, however, in fifth place in the ultra-competitive Bundesliga and in a big battle to reach the playoffs, starting with two games this weekend in Hamburg against Clipper and UHC Hamburg as their final preparation for the EHL KO16 date with Club Egara (April 15, 17.15 CET).



Looking at the game, Barreiros said that while their 2-2 draw with Berliner was not an ideal performance, Mannheimer are bubbling along nicely for the challenge ahead.



“We did a good preparation phase for the second half of the season after we reached the indoor final. We did not have the best game on last Sunday but we already turned to the next page, having a full and tough training week.”



As part of that preparation, they traveled to Spain to play a series of matches which included a 3-3 draw with Club Egara, their KO16 opponents.



“It was a good game but both teams were not at full strength. We were in preseason and they were preparing the Copa del Rey. We saw what we were expecting to see.



“They are a strong team with a lot of experience. It's going to be a good challenge and I am looking forward to it. I really liked that both teams kept the deal of playing the challenge game even after we knew that we would be facing each other later on!”



And, looking at this own side, Barreiros adds that if they can find more of the things that made their 2015/16 season so successful, they will be flying in Eindhoven.



“Over the last season, we have had the best defense in the Bundesliga and we also have a great counter attack system. Last season, we won nearly every game at home with world class performances from our key players. We were very unhappy with our loss in Liga semi-finals, which has made us even more hungry.”



Euro Hockey League media release