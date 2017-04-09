SHAUN EADE





Rachel McCann, No 11, celebrates scoring the opening goal for the Black Sticks in the final of the Festival of hockey in Hawke's Bay. PHOTOSPORT



A pair of late goals secured the Black Sticks back-to-back titles at the Festival of Hockey in Hawke's Bay.





New Zealand beat Japan 3-0 in the final on Sunday night.



The Black Sticks had been in control of the entire match with an early goal, but they put the match beyond doubt with goals to Rose Keddell and Olivia Merry within a minute of each other with less than four minutes remaining.





Black Sticks striker Kelsey Smith on the run during the final of the Festival of Hockey in Hawke's Bay. PHOTOSPORT



New Zealand were tidy on both attack and defence and were rewarded with the healthy win.



They struck early with a goal to Rachel McCann in the fifth minute.



And they kept attacking for most of the match with Merry leading the charge with some classy passes.



She set up McCann's goal and looked to have set up another in six minutes later.



Her pass to Kirsten Pearce was deflected, before Pearce eventually put it in the back of the net. But the umpires decided it had struck a foot and ruled it out.



Finishing scoring opportunities was the issue for New Zealand with Japan clinging on.



Kelsey Smith and Liz Thompson got through plenty of work which consistently put New Zealand in good positions.



There was a lengthy delay in the middle of the third quarter as Japan's Mami Ichitani was stretchered off the field.



She appeared to injure her left leg while desperately defending inside the goal circle and ended up watching the remainder of the game from the dug-out with an ice pack on her ankle.



With the match on the line, Amy Robinson came close in the fourth quarter but her shot went just wide of the box.



That sparked Japan's best attacking flurry of the match, but the scrambling defence of the Kiwis held firm with goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon making a couple of cracking saves.



The counter attack of the Kiwis then came to the fore with the pair of late goals securing the title.



Meanwhile, Australia beat the United States in a shootout 3-2 to claim third place.



Kate Hanna scored in the 29th minute for Australia, only for the United States to score the equaliser with two minutes remaining.



But they held their nerve to secure the the match in the shootout.



New Zealand 3 (Rachel McCann, Rose Keddell, Olivia Merry) beat Japan 0. HT: 1-0.



Stuff