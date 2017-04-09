By Mark Pouchet



In a 5th-7th playoff game that was characterised by heavy rain and a puddle-filled turf, hosts Canada flooded T&T with goals to win 8-0 and consign the local stickwomen to cellar place in the FIH Women’s World League Round 2, yesterday in West Vancouver.



The defeat ended a miserable campaign for Team TTO as they suffered their fourth consecutive loss.





In Pool B, coach Brian Garcia’s team had suffered a heavy 9-1 beating by Chile, then were shut out by Mexico 6-0 before Canada walloped them 12-0 on Tuesday. However, on Thursday, hosts Canada suffered a heart-breaking 3-4 loss to Belarus and met T&T again yesterday, this time in the playoffs.



Captain Patricia Wright-Alexis’s side could not prevent the Canadians from raining on their parade. After a typically slow start by Team TTO, the hosts blitzed the T&T women with four goals in eleven minutes in the first quarter, with Canada’s Brienne Stairs leading the charge with three.



Hannah Haughn opened the scoring with a solo run in the 4th minute and Stairs then struck from a rebound, two minutes later. Karli Johansen widened the gap with a high flick from a penalty corner (PC) in the 13th, before Dani Hennig converted from a driving baseline run to close out the quarter with Canada 4-0 up.



Shanlee Johnson then scored from a PC in the 26th for a 5-0 half-time lead and Stairs buried the second of her three in the 35th before her final item from another Canada PC. Hennig completed her brace in the 55th with a low shot from another corner.



The Maple Leafs thus advanced to play Mexico today in the 5th-6th playoff from 3 p.m.



The semifinals, featuring India/Belarus and Uruguay/Chile, were scheduled to finish after press time.



Yesterday’s results

Canada 8 (Dani Hennig 15th, 55th Brienne Stairs 6th, 15th, 35th, 48th, Shanlee Johnston 26th, Karli Johansen 13th, Hannah Haughn 4th)

Team TTO 0



Trinidad & Tobago Express