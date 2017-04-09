By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Indian women beats Belarus 4-0 in semi final played in Vancouver(Canada) .By virtue of this victory India will be in fray in World Cup Qualifier (HWL-round 3-semifinals).





Emerging Penalty Corner expert Gurjit Kaur and ace striker captain Rani Rampal have netted a brace each.



World ranked 12 India now play in Johannesburg HWL-Round 3-Semifinals, however FIH will confirm it only after completion of Vancouver tourney (HWL-round 2).



In Johannesburg India’s target will be to reach in quarter final for getting entry in World Cup.



After Perth (2002) 16 teams will contest in World Cup (London, July 2018).



India ladies have appeared in 6 World Cup and best finish (4th) came in inaugural edition of Mandeliu (France) in 1974. Under captainship of Ajinder Kaur India beat mighty Dutch 1-0 in pool match in 1974 World Cup. For the records it is the only win against Netherlands of India in 12 matches played so far between them.



Standings: at a glance

As on April 9,2017 Rank Team MP W D L GF GA 1 IND 3 2 1 0 7 2 1 CHI 4 4 0 0 14 2 3 URU 4 2 1 1 8 7 3 BLR 4 1 0 3 6 11 5 CAN 5 3 0 2 29 5 5 MEX 4 1 0 3 7 10 7 TTO 4 0 0 4 1 35



Fieldhockey.com