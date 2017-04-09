Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Indian eves qualify for World Cup Qualifier (HWL-round 3-semifinals)

Published on Sunday, 09 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 1
View Comments

By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Indian women beats Belarus 4-0 in semi final played in Vancouver(Canada) .By virtue of this victory India will be in fray in World Cup Qualifier (HWL-round 3-semifinals).



Emerging  Penalty Corner expert Gurjit Kaur and ace striker captain Rani Rampal have netted a brace each.

World ranked 12 India now play in Johannesburg HWL-Round 3-Semifinals, however FIH will confirm it only after completion of Vancouver tourney (HWL-round 2).

In Johannesburg India’s target will be to reach in quarter final for getting entry in World Cup.

After Perth (2002) 16 teams will contest in World Cup (London, July 2018).

India ladies have appeared in 6 World Cup and best finish (4th) came in inaugural edition of Mandeliu (France) in 1974. Under captainship of Ajinder Kaur India beat mighty Dutch 1-0 in pool match in 1974 World Cup. For the records it is the only win against Netherlands of India in 12 matches played so far between them.

Standings: at a glance

As on April 9,2017

 

 

 

Rank

Team

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

1

IND

3

2

1

0

7

2

1

CHI

4

4

0

0

14

2

3

URU

4

2

1

1

8

7

3

BLR

4

1

0

3

6

11

5

CAN

5

3

0

2

29

5

5

MEX

4

1

0

3

7

10

7

TTO

4

0

0

4

1

35

 


Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.