Faizan Lakhani





Rushna Khan becomes first female Pakistani hockey player to be signed by foreign club



KARACHI: The current state of Pakistan hockey in general may present a dismal picture, but it seems that the country’s female hockey players are making the nation proud.





21-year-old Rushna Khan, the goal-keeper of Pakistan’s women hockey team, has become the country’s first female hockey player to be signed by a foreign club for a season.



Rushna has been signed by Sydney-based St George Randwick Hockey Club for a six-month season, which starts on April 15.



“I have been signed by the St. George Randwick Club for the season, and I will represent the club in various tournaments during the season,” said Rushna, who is also a graduate in Mass Communication from Kinnaird College of Lahore.



Rushna made her international debut for Pakistan in 2015 against India and since then she has represented Pakistan in six international matches.



Terming the contract with the Australian club a great learning opportunity, Rushna aims to transfer her experience to fellow players once she returns from Australia after completing her debut foreign club stint.



“This (opportunity of playing league in Australia) would help me excel in my game and I will pass down what I learned to my teammates and fellow players when I aSm back,” Rushna told Geo.Tv.



“Players need opportunities, education and experience along with exposure to international standards,” she added.



Rushna, who was also given the Pakistan Youth Icon award in 2015, is hopeful for more opportunities for female sportspersons in Pakistan and believes that female athletes of the country are equally talented.



