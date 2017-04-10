

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will finalise their 18-man hockey team for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after the two-match Test against New Zealand.





The Test matches will be held at the Tun Razak Stadium in Kuala Lumpur from April 23-24.



Besides Malaysia and New Zealand, the other countries in the six-nation Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from April 29-May 6 are defending champions Australia, India, Japan and England.



Said Malaysian Hockey Confe­deration (MHC) chief executive officer K. Logan Raj: “The coaches will use all the players during the Test and then choose the best 18.”



Meanwhile, New Zealand head coach Darren Smith has named seven Under-21 youngsters for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.



The seven are David Brydon, Jonty Keaney, Sam Lane, Leo Mitai-Wells, Dominic Newman, Hayden Phillips and Mac Wilcox.



Hayden, 19, played in midfield for the Black Sticks at last year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He and George Muir, also a member of the Olympic side, are making a return to action from long-term injuries.



Among the notable absentees are Simon Child, Nick Haig, Brad Read and James Coughlan.



“We are short on experience, but I think this team is still competitive enough. We would have liked to bring a more experienced group, but unfortunately there are a lot of players unavailable or injured,” said Smith.



Defender Arun Panchia will captain the side.



The Star of Malaysia