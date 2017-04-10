by S. Ramaguru





That’s mine: UniKL’s Izzwan Ariff Nazarudin (right) vying for the ball with SMKD Bentara Luar’s Krishanraj Singh in the MJHL match at the KL Hockey Stadium yesterday. UniKL won 2-1. — MUHAMAD SHAHRIL ROSLI/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) regained their winning ways in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL), but still incurred the wrath of coach A. Arulselvaraj.





The former national coach was unhappy with the way UniKL slogged to a 2-1 Division One win over SMKD Bentara Luar at the KL Hockey Stadium yesterday.



“This was a worse performance than the one we played on Friday (where UniKL lost 2-1 to MBPJ). There was totally no understanding and poor discipline in the execution of the game plan. We had a two-goal lead and that probably saved us,” said Arulselvaraj.



UniKL had three penalty corners and managed to convert two through skipper Mohamed Chairil Daniel Rusli in the 17th and 37th minutes.



Bentara Luar fought back to reduce the deficit in the 49th minute through a field goal by Mohamed Adib Azim Abd Shuk. The Johor-based side then made a late charge but UniKL held on for their second win in three matches. Arulsevaraj’s side have six points to lead the 10-team league.



Arulselvaraj also blasted his players for poor discipline.



“In Friday’s match, we had a yellow card and two green cards.



“For over 22 minutes, we had 10 players on the field.



“Today we had two yellow and a green. We played for 11 minutes with 10 men. We also had nine players at one stage and that was when Bentara Luar scored the goal.



“This kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable. The players must realise that getting cards can lead to losing the advantage.



“We have a lot of work to do and I hope the players will realise all these shortcomings,” said Arul­selvaraj.



The Star of Malaysia