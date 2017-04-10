By Jugjet Singh



UNIVERSITI Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) did just enought to win three points when they edged Johor Juniors 2-1 in the only Division One match in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (JHL) yesterday.





The Big Boys in JHL BJSS Thunderbolts, SSTMI Thunderbolts and MSP Thunderbolts have yet to start their season as they have released players to compete in the ongoing Asian Schools tournament in India.



Yesterday, UniKL scored off Chairil Daniel Rusli in the 17th and 39th minutes, while the Johor goal was scored by Abinassh Singh in the 49th minute.



"We did just enough to win three points, and it is going to become harder after this as we will be playing against some of the established side in the JHL.



"I believe the players have the potential, but they still have some grey areas to improve if we want to finish among the top-four this season," said UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj.



UniKL have played three matches todate and won two while lost to PJCC Tigers 2-1.



Meanwhile, a Division Two Group C match was abandoned after the technical officials declared the Seremban II pitch unplayable.



"There was another tournament held at the pitch on Saturday and somehow a part of the pitch was torn and no longer safe to play on. The match will now be rescheduled," said JHL tournament director P. Kuganesan.



TBSS Tampin and Johor Baru HA were the affected teams.



Yesterday also saw the first red card of the season, when Datuk Taha player Izzuddin Rezuwan received it for rough play in the 56th minute.



RESULTS: Division One -- UniKL Young Guns 2 Johor Juniors 1.



Division Two: Group B -- MSSWPKL 3 MISCF-UFL 0, Terengganu Juniors 4MCKK 0, Felda Juniors 5 SSMS Resilient 6; Group C: TBSS Tampin v Johor Baru HA (match abandoned, pitch unplayable), Young Hurricanes 3 Datuk Taha 2, MBMB Warriors x Datuk Bentara Luar x.



