



The Semi Finals of the U18 Club Cup took place at Glasgow National Hockey centre on Sunday.





The first semi-final saw Clydesdale taking on Grange in an East v West battle. Grange got off the mark early with an open play goal by Stuart Thurlow. Grange extended their lead to two through Matthew Smith not long after with another open play goal. The game then settled until Ewan Mackie scored a brace from two Short Corners.



Clydesdale pulled back a goal with a penalty corner in the last minute of the first half, the goal scored by Euan Lindsay to end the half Clydesdale 1 Grange 4.



The second half saw a number of cards issued to Grange which hampered their scoring ability in the second half. Patrick Longmate scoring just after the break and Ross Lunns goal in the 37th minute ensuring Grange progress to the final.



In the other Semi Final match it was a Midland Derby with Perthshire taking on Grove Menzieshill. Grove Menzieshill drew first blood in the first minute through a snap shot by Cameron Golden. Perth replied instantly with Harris Wilkie getting in to great position to fire passed Grove Menzieshill Keeper. This set the tone for the match, being fast paced and end to end. Grove again took the lead while Perthshire had 2 off the pitch on suspensions. Jamie Golden taking a touch at the top of the D to wrong foot the keeper. The Half ended Grove Menzieshill leading.



Perth stormed back to a full complement five minutes into the second half and scored a Penalty corner goal through Matthew White Perth then took the lead seconds later with an open play goal by Jamie Johnston. It then took Grove 11 minutes to reply with a brace for Cameron Golden after a penalty corner. Normal time saw the score stay at 3-3 which meant running penalties to decide the finalist from the two.



Both teams stuttered missing both first attempts, Cameron Golden converted for Grove Menzieshill whilst Keeper Duncan fouled Perthshire’s John Steven, the resulting penalty stroke was not converted. The third attempt by both teams again unconverted, Alex Wilson stepped up for Perthshire and Keeper Duncan conceded a second penalty stroke, this time Perth converted to make it one a piece in the Penalty count.



Lewis McKenzie converted the deciding running Penalty, which meant Grove Menzieshill progressed to the final winning the running penalties by 2-1.



The 3rd and 4th place play off saw Perthshire taking on Clydesdale. Perthshire showed their intent from the off with a quick goal inside the first minute. By half time Perthshire had 5 goals all from different players. In the second half Perthshire continued to be the dominant side and increased their lead through John Stephen. Ruaridh Fleming gained a brace to make in 7 nil with time left on the clock. In the end Perthshire claimed third spot with a 9 -0 score line.



The final game of the day, for the title, saw a familiar rivalry between Grange and Grove Menzieshill. Grove Menzieshill took the lead with a converted penalty corner by Cameron Golden. Grange responded with their own converted corner just 4 minutes later, Ritchie McCluskey claiming the goal. The game was competitive up and down the field with Grange striking once again from an open play goal by Ewan Mackie. The half time score settling at Grange 2 Grove Menzieshill 1.



Captain Cameron Golden spurred his team on in the second half as Grange found themselves a man short. An open play goal squared the game at two apiece.



The final charge came from Grove Menzieshill a ferocious shot from the left side of the D by captain Golden beating Keeper Miller. Time filtered out and the final score Grange 2 Grove Menzieshill 3 crowns Grove Menzieshill as Club Cup Champions at U18 age group.





Grove Menzieshill are U18 Club Champions



A fantastic display of hockey across the day. Congratulations to all involved.



Scottish Hockey Union media release