By Elizabeth Mburugu



Newly crowned Nairobi Region boys' hockey champions Dr Ribeiro Parklands are ready for real battle during this year's secondary school national Term One games.





After years of failed attempts, Parklands finally got it right, beating Upper Hill 3-2 in the final.



With the regional trophy safely tacked in their cabinet, they are now eying the national gong. Parklands coach Eric Nyamweya said although they head into the championships as underdogs, they are determined to go all the way and win the national trophy.



"We worked very hard to earn our place at the national games and our eyes are now firmly fixed on the ultimate prize. We are all committed to this course and I believe my players have what it takes to lift the national crown," Nyamweya told Standard Sports.



Nyamweya added that all teams are potential winners, but singled out Western Region's Musingu and former national champions St Anthony's Kitale of Rift Valley as favourites.



Parklands will rely on the guidance and services of their impressive midfielder and captain Frankline Wahongo.



Wahongo has been instrumental in Parklands' campaign as he guided them to the regional title.



Mukamba Kabumba and Moses Muigai will lead their goal hunt, while Boniface Juma, Zachary Nguyo and Victor Opondo will guard their backline.



The Standard Online