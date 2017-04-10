By BRIAN YONGA





Oliver Echenje (left) of Kenya Police vies with Isaack Kamau of Greensharks during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Stadium on April 9, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenya Police on Sunday reclaimed top spot in the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League with a 1-0 win over Greensharks at City Park Stadium, Nairobi. Oliver Echenje deflected in Brain Saina’s 13th-minute shot for the only goal of the match.





The result sees Police move top with nine points after three wins out of three as they bid to reclaim the league title they won in 2013. Sharks had chances to get something from the match but paid the price for poor finishing.



Police stand-in coach Patrick Mugambi was delighted with the three points but lamented poor finishing. “Out short corners did not work today and we have to work on taking the chances we create in matches,” Mugambi said.



His Greensharks counterpart Ben Owaga was disappointed with the result calling for a response in their next match.



“We prepared well for this match but conceded an easily goal. We need to play hockey and avoid relying on fouls and set pieces.



The close affair saw Police only get two short corners but they were unable to make them count while Sharks did not get any in the game played in four quarters of 15 minutes each. Police settled well in the match with strikers Moses Cheplaiti and Calvins Kanu combining for the game’s first chance with Cheplaiti unable to finish.



Police continued to attack and they were rewarded with two minutes left remaining at the end of the opening quarter with Echenje getting a touch on Saina’s hard shot that fooled Sharks keeper Eli Asuwa.



Sharks improved in the second quarter and their best chance fell to Victor Osiche whose reverse shot sailed inches wide from goal.



The last two quarters were a cagey- affair with both defences on top. Police had two chances to extend their lead at the end but were unable to make them count. The match between Chase Sailors and Kenya College of Accountancy University, which was rained off on Saturday with 16 minutes left, ended goalless.



Earlier at the same venue, the University of Nairobi beat Karate Axiom 1-0 in men’s National League encounter.



Daily Nation