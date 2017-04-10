





Boys Pool A



Cheltenham came out fighting in their last pool game and beat Harrogate 6-0 to book their place in the final beating Surbiton to the top of the table on goal difference after Surbiton only managed a 2-1 win over Lichfield meaning they will battle it out for 3rd place.





Boys Pool B



A crucial last Pool game for each team made for a tense game. All needing goals and points saw Guildford beat Havant 1-0 however this was in Havants favour as they make the 3rd/4th playoff on one goal difference. Beeston took the top spot after a convincing 5-1 win over Bowdon to face Cheltenham in the final.



Girls Pool D



Reading beat Marlow 3-0 to finish 3rd in the pool whilst Surbiton took a last minute goal to win 1-0 and claim the final place over Ben Rhydding who had to settle for playoffs.



Girls Pool C



Again the last pool game determined the finalists Isca came out on top beating Southgate 1-0 taking the last spot in the final. Meanwhile Stourport beat Beeston 2-1 to take the playoff spot on goals scored, not much separating the pool at all.



Boys U16 3rd/4th Playoff



Both teams out to make a point saw defending champions Surbiton looking to take home some pride in the 3rd/4th Playoff against Havant. Surbiton took 2 goals in the first half to have the advantage going into the home stretch. Havant bought back a goal in the 35th Minute but had to settle for 4th overall.



Girls 3rd/4th Playoff



Both out to take home some silverware there was nothing between Ben Rhydding and Stourport on the pitch, this showed with end to end action all the way through and going goal for goal throughout. A last minute goal left the score on 3-3 pushing it to a penalty stroke competition, which saw Stourport take the win to be named bronze medalists.



Boys Final



Cheltenham took an early lead to go into the half 2-1 up against Beeston. A stong first ten minutes by the leaders would have thought the game over – but Beeston 5-2 down showed signs of a comeback. A 47th Minute goal from Beeston put them within reaching distance of the title but couldn’t quite get there. Cheltenham take the title!



Girls Final



The first half saw Isca hold their own well and defending solidly, but Surbiton found cracks to put 2 away before the break. The second half saw some brave attempts from Isca but the defending champions put away another 3 to win 5-0 and be back to back U16 Girls Winners - Surbiton



Find all the finals standings and stats here: https://englandhockey.altiusrt.com/



